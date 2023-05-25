Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8

Ever since fans witnessed Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito escape Upper Moon Five Gyokko's ability, they have been waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8. It is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 28, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya encounter the manifestation of Hantengu's hatred. Elsewhere, Gyokko was trying to break Mr Haganezuka's concentration. As for Muichiro Tokito, he was finally able to escape Gyokko's ability with some help from Kotetsu.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 may reveal Muichiro Tokito's past

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, titled The Mu in Muichiro, will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, May 28, 2023

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7

Zohakuten as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7, titled Awful Villain, saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya encounter the manifestation of Hantengu's hatred, Zohakuten. He was formed after Sekido absorbed Urogi, Aizetsu, and Karaku. Zohakuten protected Hantengu, calling the demon slayers "awful villains." However, Tanjiro believed that the demon was the villain considering the number of people he has killed.

Elsewhere, Gyokko located Mr Haganezuka as he tried to destroy his concentration by attacking him. One of these attacks broke the swordsmith's mask and revealed his face.

Mr Haganezuka as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 (Image via Ufotable)

At the same time, Kotetsu helped Muichiro Tokito escape Gyokko's ability by blowing air into the trap. Muichiro used the air to use one last attack to escape the entrapment.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, titled The Mu in Muichiro, will most likely focus on Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's past. The previous episode revealed why Muichiro found Tanjiro to be familiar. Apparently, the color of Tanjiro's eyes was the same as that of Muichiro's father. Thus, the next episode might reveal Muichiro's past, exploring his family members.

Muichiro's father and Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 could see Muichiro Tokito trying to heal Kotetsu after he got injured while trying to rescue him. Following that, fans could witness the fight between Muichiro and Gyokko begin. Elsewhere, Tanjiro might start fighting with Zohakuten, alongside Nezuko and Genya. This means that fans could witness Tanjiro again wielding the red sword if Nezuko uses her blood demon art on it.

