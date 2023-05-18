Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7

Following the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode, where Tanjiro was set to cut Hantengu's head, fans have been waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7. As for the episode itself, it is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Tanjiro locate Hantengu's real body, soon after which he instructed Genya about the same. Just when Genya was set to kill the demon, he was put in a near-death situation. During this, Genya thought back to his past and how he wanted to apologize to his brother. Tanjiro saved him from the situation and proceeded to behead the real Hantengu's head.

Tanjiro may fail to defeat Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7

Genya attempting to behead Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7, titled Awful Villain, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6

Genya rescuing Tanjiro in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, titled Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?, saw Genya aiming to slice the neck of the fifth demon that split off from Hantengu. However, the neck was too hard to slice, which caused Genya's sword to snap into two. Following that, Genya even used his gun but was interrupted by one of the other demons.

As he was in a near-death experience, Genya thought back to the day his mother died, and he mistakenly called his brother Sanemi a murderer. He wanted to apologize to his brother but was going to get killed, which is when Tanjiro saved him. Knowing that he could not kill Hantengu, Genya asked Tanjiro to do it.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7?

Tanjiro attacking Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7, titled Awful Villain, will most likely see Tanjiro and Genya try and deal with the real Hantengu. Considering that Genya was not able to kill him, he asked Tanjiro to do it.

However, Nezuko's blood art on Tanjiro's sword has been active for a while now, thus it could run out of time soon. Fans should remember that Hantengu's emotional demons can still stop Tanjiro and Genya.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 might also focus on Muichiro Tokito as he was trapped by Upper Moon Five Demon Gyokko. While Muichiro is trapped, Gyokko could go after Haganezuka in the shed.

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST

Poll : 0 votes