Crunchyroll reveals Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie's streaming date

After over a year since its release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally has a Crunchyroll streaming date of July 12, 2023. The movie has been positively talked about since its release, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the day they can stream it.

Since the film was only available in Japan during 2022, and then in limited worldwide theater releases in August and September 2022, fans have had to wait a while for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to become available in streaming format.

This article will cover all the details about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's streaming debut.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally streaming on Crunchyroll

Release date and further details

One key detail that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero fans might need to know is that the film will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll, starting July 12, 2023. Crunchyroll has stated the movie will be in both subtitled and dubbed formats.

It certainly makes sense that it's exclusive, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was produced by Toei and Crunchyroll. For anyone who missed out on the movie in theaters, or otherwise didn't get the home media releases that have been out since March 2023, this is another option to view this movie.

The movie is the 21st overall Dragon Ball feature film in the series. It grossed over $96 million worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing anime film in U.S. box office history.

A summary of Super Hero

Super Hero is a canon movie depicting the revival of the Red Ribbon Army. While the Red Ribbon Army was mainly destroyed by Goku in Dragon Ball, the film shows that some of their supporters and influencers survived to the present day. They created two new Androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Labeling themselves "Super Heroes", these two new Androids vow to protect and serve by going after Piccolo and Gohan. With Goku and Vegeta on Beerus' world, training hard alongside Broly, can Gohan and Piccolo possibly match these new threats?

The audience will need to find out when the film comes to Crunchyroll on July 12, 2023.

More Dragon Ball Films are on the way

As a repository of numerous anime titles, Crunchyroll serves as a platform for hosting a considerable collection of Dragon Ball content. In addition to housing Dragon Ball Super, the platform also features the precursor series, namely Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT.

At least six more from the Dragon Ball Z era as Broly, Fusion Reborn, and Wrath of the Dragon, are set to be streaming on Crunchyroll as of June 29 as a rollout of Dragon Ball films began on June 22. The prior Dragon Ball Super films Resurrection F and Broly will follow suit on July 6.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been available on home media in Blu-Ray and DVD format since March 14, 2023. It will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll as of July 12, 2023.

Readers should stay tuned for further developments for Dragon Ball Super, in anime and manga form.

