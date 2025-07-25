Danzo is the biggest coward in Naruto, and his actions in Shippuden proved it

Various characters in Naruto spark up conversations whenever they are mentioned; these conversations are usually not good, with most of the characters receiving vitriol from fans. These characters are either hated for the way they acted throughout the series or for being written so well that there couldn’t be any sympathy generated for them. Many of these characters are villains, and a great deal of them are also heroes.

Gaara was widely disliked when Naruto began, but over time, fans grew to love him. Sakura also faced a lot of hate, mainly because of how she treated Naruto. By the end of the series, that hate turned into more of an irritation. This was largely because Kishimoto seemed to force her character to match the level of her peers, which didn’t sit well with many fans.

Danzo is one of the most hated characters in Naruto, and fans’ opinions of him haven’t changed over time. Unlike most villains in the series who get redemption or go out with a dramatic act, Danzo was given no such ending by Kishimoto. Instead, he died a coward’s death. Here’s why many consider him the biggest coward in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Danzo is the biggest coward in Naruto

Danzo recruiting Kakashi into the ANBU root (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The average Naruto fan hates Danzo and probably does not understand why. Right from his first appearance in the series, Danzo has the attitude of a housefly. He is always lurking around for the most part, or hiding in the shadows, waiting to butt in when it is not required, according to many fans. However, these fans fail to understand that the elderly ninja is one of the most important people in Konoha at the beginning of the series.

Danzo, along with Hiruzen, was a student of the Second Hokage. This means that they saw Konoha from infancy and know more about it than most people in the series. Even with Danzo being a big player, he is usually maligned when it comes to making major decisions.

This is because other characters can smell Danzo’s lust for power. Danzo has sought power since the time of the Second Hokage; however, that power has eluded him consistently.

Danzo conspiring with Hanzo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo thinks power belongs to him. He craves the idea of ruling over others with everything in him, and that is why he constantly tries to impose his position on every decision made in the Leaf. However, Danzo does not understand that he is not a good ruler, and it is because of one thing: fear. Danzo overcompensates for the fear he feels by taking the most outlandish decisions.

When he feels that the Uchiha clan is thinking of starting a coup, he does not think of dialogue; his action is to squash the problem. Squashing the problem proves that he is not weak. He also tries to kill his former teammate, Hiruzen, because of the Hokage position. A ploy that goes nowhere.

Danzo is nothing more than a coward, and it becomes clearer when he runs from Sasuke. Danzo talks big at the beginning of his fight with Sasuke, but ends up running away like a cornered rat.

Final thoughts

No one projected outward bravado, but at the end of the day, it was a mask to hide his cowardice. Danzo knew that his abilities were not strong enough to protect the leaf or to overpower any enemies he might face.

This is why he forms the ANBU root to cover and protect him. There is also his implanting of the first Hokage’s chakra; all this was done to extend his martial prowess. Unfortunately, he dies like a coward as he loses his battle.

