Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 will be released on March 14, 2024, and will finally depict Laios and his party's battle against the Red Dragon, which has been set up as the primary plot since the beginning of the series.

Episode 10 mainly focused on Laios and his party's tracking of the Red Dragon and finally finding it. Although Falin's actual fate hasn't been revealed yet, it will be unveiled in episode 11 after the battle against the Red Dragon takes place.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 release date and timings for all regions

Laios and his party's frog suits as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Episode 11 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, March 14 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, March 14 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 14 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, March 14 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, simultaneously releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 recap

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

In episode 10 of Delicious in Dungeon, Laios and his companions press onward toward the fifth floor of the dungeon, seeking an orc settlement. Along the way, they encounter unusual adversaries, including Giant Frogs, which pose a threat by disarming them. Despite the setback, the group manages to dispatch the creatures through combat prowess and ingenuity.

Salvaging materials from the defeated foes, they fashion makeshift gear, showcasing their resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tansu and his party discuss the dungeon's mysteries and potential political implications with the Island Lord. They propose a strategy to uncover the secrets of an immortality spell, highlighting the intrigue surrounding the dungeon's treasures and the various factions vying for control.

Marcille as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Back in the dungeon, Laios and his comrades explore the castle town, piecing together clues about the presence of the Red Dragon.

Marcille expresses concern about facing such a formidable foe, prompting reassurance from Laios and fostering camaraderie within the group. Senshi's inquiry about dragon-slaying tactics prompts Laios to devise a plan involving explosives and Senshi's unique pan.

As they prepare for the impending confrontation, the group shares a meal, symbolizing their unity and solidarity in the face of danger. However, their preparations are interrupted when tremors signal the approach of the Red Dragon.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 will fully adapt the fight between Laios' party and the Red Dragon. Since the first episode, it has been established that the possibility of Falin surviving inside the Red Dragon's stomach is rather slim, and episode 11 will finally unveil the fate that has befallen Falin.