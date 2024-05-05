Delicious in Dungeon episode 18: Laios and his party meets Asebi

Delicious in Dungeon episode 18 continued the story by focusing on the main party's pursuit of the fleeing Falin. During the pursuit, the party enters the sixth dungeon floor and comes across a monster specialized in impersonating people.

The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released at the same time. Although the pacing has been changing every episode, fans are expecting the anime to end around chapter 50.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon episode 18.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 18 highlights

'Delicious in Dungeon' episode 18: Laios and the dopplegangers (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 18 started with Laios and his party finally managing to find the traces of blood left behind by the fleeing Falin. While following the blood trail, Laios and his party descend to the 6th floor of the dungeon. Soon after, Laios' party notices that the climate of the entire floor has changed into a blizzard.

The party eventually makes their way through the blizzard into a prison area. Upon reaching the prison area, the party discovers that they were being accompanied by numerous copies of themselves. Laios soon devises that these might be shapeshifters, and then describes how these monsters were common in his village and would often mix in with the sheep herds.

Senshi's doppelganger and Senshi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Laios then also mentions that if not removed or dealt with, the shapeshifters would eventually consume and replace the original person. Fortunately, all of the Laios doppelgangers had a majorly degenerated appearance which made sorting them out very easy. Laios then locks away most of the doppelgangers and instructs all the remaining party members to start cooking a meal.

Although the party is hesitant to rely solely on Laios' deductive skills, they comply anyway. Throughout the cooking preparations, Laios asks various questions, including the method that Senshi used to gather the ingredients. Although Laios finds it troubling to differentiate the doppelgangers from their original counterparts, he manages to sort out every fake version via his hunches.

'Delicious in Dungeon' episode 18: Laios confronting the shapeshifter (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Later, the situation devolves into a fight between the originals. During the fight, Laios seeks out the actual body of the shapeshifter and engages in combat against it. But the fight is cut short due to Marcille eliminating the monster with one of her spells.

After the entire fight, Senshi prepares a meal during which the party discovers that someone was stealing rice from their inventory. Later, this mystery thief turns out to be Asebi who somehow takes Marcille as a hostage.

Final Thoughts

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 will be released on May 9, 2024. Episode 18 concluded with the introduction of Izutsumi. Although Episode 18 itself mainly followed the episodic format without revealing much about the overarching plot, episode 19 will return to a more serious tone.

The anime is listed for a total of 24 episodes and will be ending in late June. Although there is no news of a season 2 yet, fans are expecting it to be announced soon due to the popularity of the series.