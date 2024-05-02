What age group is Delicious in Dungeon anime suitable for? Series' themes and events, explored

Delicious in Dungeon anime was one of the best series of the Winter Season of 2024 that will continue till the end of the Spring Season of 2024. The series tells the tale of Laois and his party members as they venture into the dungeon to save Laois' sister while feasting on some unappetizing monsters.

The series became known for its amazing animation centered around cuisine, which only Studio Ghibli was known for before. Moreover, the latter half of the series also explored themes like gore, comedy, and adventure, making this series a perfect recommendation for any genre fan.

But what age group is this series recommended for? Although the series' demographic is Seinen, it is still recommended for an age below adult due to its comedic theme. But the latter half of the series showcased some over-the-top gore, making it suitable for adults only.

Age group Delicious in Dungeon anime is suitable for

Laois (left), Marcille (middle), and Chilchuk (right) (Image via TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon anime is a gourmet-comedy series that started airing on January 4, 2024, and is comprised of 24 episodes. The series is based on a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Kui Ryoko. The animation studio TRIGGER makes the anime adaptation.

The series occurs in a fantasy world where adventurers explore the dungeon, hoping to take over it. Laois is an adventurer fond of the dungeon and explores it alongside his party, which is comprised of some of his friends and his sister, Falin, who is also a high-level mage. Unfortunately, they encountered a dragon that ate Falin, who used her powers to send her teammates to the starting point of the dungeon.

Senshi as seen in the anime (Image via TRIGGER)

After they woke up, some of them left the party, as Laois declared that he would venture into the dungeon again in hopes of saving Falin. Only two of his teammates were left, including Marcille, the mage elf, and Chilchuk, the locksmith half-foot. So, Laois' party banded together and was about to enter the dungeon but realized they didn't have the food nor the money to do anything.

They entered the dungeon anyway, and after some helpless attempts to secure food, they met Senshi, a dwarf swordsman. He was an expert in preparing dangerous and vile dungeon monsters into fine dishes, which is why Laois hired him as a cook on his journey to save Falin. With Marcille and Chilcuk still scared of Senshi's cooking, will Laois party be able to save Falin before it's too late?

Laois (left) and Marcille (right) as seen in the anime (Image via TRIGGER)

The series focuses on presenting some appetite-rushing food animation centered around Senshi's cooking. Studio Ghibli is known for this feat as each of their movies features amazing food animation, making it hard for fans not to grab a bit while watching anything animated by it. But Delicious in Dungeon managed to nail every moment.

As far as the age recommendation for the series goes, it is a PG-13 anime series (Age 13 or older), according to one of the biggest anime databases, MyAnimeList. This could be true for the first half of the series, which was centered solely around Laois' party venturing into the dungeon and Senshi cooking food using monsters and wild plants.

But things changed in the second half of Delicious in Dungeon anime when things could have matured slightly. Laois' party managed to beat the dragon but found Falin's digested body inside the dragon. So, Marcille revived her using Black Magic.

Falin as seen in her chimera form (Image via TRIGGER)

Unfortunately, this attracted the attention of the dungeon master, Thistle, who started to transform Marcille into a dungeon, making her a hybrid of dragon and human, which was very eerie. Moreover, the series also started to showcase gore, making it unsuitable for sensitive people. The second half of the series also has some mildly explicit content.

Although the first half of the series was PG-13, as recommended by most sites, the other half could be a bit too much for the same age group. So, the age recommendation for Delicious in Dungeon anime should be PG-18+ (Age 18 to 40).

Age recommendation on Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon anime can be streamed on Netflix for international viewers and on bilibili for a limited audience. The age recommendation for the series on Netflix is R-18+, which is what it should be.

Although being an adult series doesn't make a series bad, it is advised to exercise caution before diving into a series. Moreover, the comedy genre remains constant throughout the series, making it one of the best comedy anime of this year.

