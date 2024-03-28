Delicious in Dungeon part 2 reveals new theme songs & more

Thursday, March 28, 2024 saw Kadokawa reveal a new promotional video and key visual for the Delicious in Dungeon part 2 television anime series, set to begin with the series’ next episode on Friday, April 5, 2024. The series also announced new characters and cast members for the second cour, as well as new opening and ending theme songs for the series.
Delicious in Dungeon part 2 is set to continue streaming on Netflix worldwide, with the first part having been streamed on the platform as episodes air in Japan on a weekly basis. No changes in release schedule or streaming availability have been announced for the series’ second cour as of this article’s writing.
Delicious in Dungeon part 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ryoko Kui’s original manga series of the same name. Kui’s manga first debuted in Enterbrain’s Harta manga magazine, a division of Kadokawa, in February 2014, where it ran until its conclusion in September 2023.
Delicious in Dungeon part 2 anime casts Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado and more
In total, Delicious in Dungeon part 2 announced six new characters and cast members. This includes Mitsuho Kambe as Izutsumi, Yoko Hikasa as Maizuru, Arisa Shida as Hien, Akari Kito as Benichidori, Yoshino Furuya as Inutade, and Yu Kobayashi as Sissel. The most notable amongst the six are Akari Kito for her prior role as Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado and Yu Kobayashi’s prior role as Attack on Titan’s Sasha Braus. They join starring cast members:
- Kentarō Kumagai as Laios
- Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille
- Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck
- Hiroshi Naka as Senshi
- Saori Hayami as Falin
- Akira Miki as Namari
- Shinji Kawada as Shuro
- Wataru Katō as Kabru
- Rie Takahashi as Rinsha
- Miyu Tomita as Mickbell
- Tōru Nara as Kuro
- Yūya Hirose as Holm
- Kei Kawamura as Daya
The new opening theme song for the anime’s second cour is Unmei, which translates to “Destiny,” which will be performed by sumika. The ending theme Kirakira no Hai, which translates to “Glittering Ashes,” will be performed by Regal Lily. The new trailer for the series previews both theme songs.
The new key visual features the newly introduced cast members, as well as those characters introduced in the anime’s first part. Yoshihiro Miyajima is directing the series at Studio Trigger, while Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts. Naoki Takeda is designing the characters, with Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music for the series.
The fantasy series follows a group of adventurers who unsuccessfully attempt to slay a red dragon, with the leader Laios’s sister Falin getting eaten as a result. Laios and fellow party memes Chilchuck and Marcille decide to reenter to rescue her, but have no money for food. They then meet Senshi, a dwarf who has lived for years by eating food available in the dungeon, including the monsters present within.
