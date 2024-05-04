Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released at the same time. Although the pacing has changed with each episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 50.

Episode 18 mainly focused on Laios and his party's encounter with Shapeshifters. The episode revealed many things, including the fact that Laios notices subtle hints about his party members's behavior. Episode 18 also marked the official debut of Asebi, who will be the final member of Laios' party.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon episode 18.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024. The manga that the anime is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters. Episode 19 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Thursday, May 9 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 9 British Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 9 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, May 9

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon episode 19?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 18 recap

Expand Tweet

Delicious in Dungeon episode 18 started off with Laios and his party finally managing to find the traces of blood left behind by the fleeing Falin. While following the blood trail, the pary descends to the 6th floor of the dungeon, following which they notice that the climate of the entire floor has changed into a blizzard. The party eventually makes their way through the blizzard into a prison area.

Upon reaching the floor, they discover that they are being accompanied by numerous copies of themselves. Laios soon deduces that these might just be shapeshifters. He describes how these monsters were common in his village and would often mix in with the sheep herds.

Laios and all the shapeshifters as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Fortunately, all of the Laios doppelgangers had a majorly degenerated appearance, which made sorting them out very easy. Laios then locks away most of the doppelgangers and instructs all the remaining party members to start cooking a meal. Although the party is hesitant to solely rely on Laios' deductive skills, they comply anyway.

Throughout the cooking preparations, Laios asks various questions, including the method that Senshi used to gather the ingredients. Although the former finds it troubling to differentiate the doppelgangers from their original counterparts, he manages to sort out every fake version with the help of his hunches.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19: What to expect?

Asebi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 will mainly focus on Asebi and the reasons behind her pursuing Laios and his party. It will also reveal more details about the dark arts while also exploring the curse that is put on Asebi. Although the latter's character wasn't explored much during her debut in episode 17, she still managed to stay one of the most beloved characters among manga readers.