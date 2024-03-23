Delicious in Dungeon episode 12: Marcille revives Falin

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 was released on March 21, 2024, and it mainly revolved around Falin's revival and her overall interactions with the main party. Episode 12 starts off with Falin using forbidden magic and the Red Dragon's remains to recreate Falin's body and revive her.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 begins with Laios fixated on Falin’s skull from the previous episode. He plans to locate all of Falin’s bones and transport them to the resurrection office. Chilchuk assists him while Marcille intervenes, suggesting that taking Falin’s remains to the resurrection office might not yield the desired outcome.

Instead, she proposes the idea of bringing in a revival specialist to perform the resurrection on-site. Marcille mentions the necessity of a significant amount of fresh meat for the restoration process, with the Red Dragon’s meat being a viable option. Chilchuk expresses disbelief in Marcille's idea. However, Marcille discloses her knowledge of an ancient resurrection magic, which she had kept hidden out of fear of judgment.

With Laios's approval, Marcille prepares to perform the forbidden spell, using her blood to create a circle in the area. She suggests assembling not only Falin’s skeleton but also the skeletons of the two Wargs. As they complete the assembly, Chilchuk inquires whether Marcille's magic could resurrect the Wargs. In response, Marcille clarifies that she can only resurrect humans due to the dungeon's soul-binding nature.

Midway through the forbidden spell, Marcille collapses but to everyone's surprise, Falin awakens as Laios approaches her. Sensing something amiss, Laios rushes to Marcille, while Chilchuck introduces Falin to Senshi. Afterward, they plan to prevent Senshi from cooking near the Red Dragon due to the risk of an explosion.

During their meal, Marcille informs Falin about the monster-themed dishes they've been consuming. Intrigued, Falin engages in conversation with Marcille and the others about various monsters. Laios then reveals Kensuke, the creature inside his sword, to Falin's amazement.

As the day draws to a close, Falin promises a nearby girl that they will depart the following day. Laios questions Falin about the girl before she heads to sleep with Marcille. Before retiring for the night, Falin heals Laios's wound from the Red Dragon battle, prompting a moment of reconciliation between them.

As they rest, someone stumbles upon Marcille’s magic circle and the Red Dragon’s remains and it is revealed to be a Dark Elf that Laios met inside the paintings in previous episodes.

Final Thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 finally saw Falin reuniting with Laios and her party. This episode also revealed how Marcille's actual expertise was in forbidden magic which she used to revive Falin. Episode 13 will be released on March 28, 2024, and will depict the confrontation between the Mad Sorcerer and Laios' party.

