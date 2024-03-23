Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 will be released on March 28, 2024, and will reveal the identity and the actual nature of the "Mad Sorcerer." Episode 12 was released on March 21, 2024, and mainly revealed Marcille's actual magic. Marcille used forbidden magic and the Red Dragon's remains to revive Falin from just her bones.

Episode 12 ended with an ominous foreboding and a mysterious figure discovering Marcille's forbidden magic circle. Falin was finally able to reunite with the regular cast, but only episode 13 will tell whether the current happiness persists, especially since the mad sorcerer of the dungeon has already reached their location.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Episode 13 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, March 28 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, March 28 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 28 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, March 28 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 28 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, March 28 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, March 28

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 recap

Falin and Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Episode 12 of Delicious in Dungeon picks up where episode 11 left off, with Laios staring at Falin’s skull. Determined to bring her back, he plans to gather all of Falin’s bones for resurrection. Chilchuk assists him, but Marcille intervenes, expressing doubts about taking Falin's remains to the resurrection office.

Instead, she proposes bringing a specialist to perform the resurrection here. Marcille suggests using the Red Dragon’s meat for the ritual, which Chilchuk finds unbelievable. However, Marcille reveals her knowledge of ancient resurrection magic, offering to perform the ritual herself.

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

With Laios's approval, Marcille creates a circle using her blood and begins the forbidden spell. However, she collapses midway through. Fortunately, Falin wakes up as Laios approaches her. Later, while resting, Falin notices a nearby girl and promises to leave the dungeon the next day.

Laios is puzzled by Falin's conversation with the girl. Before sleeping with Marcille, Falin heals Laios's wound from his battle with the Red Dragon. Laios reminds her of her recklessness in episode one. Despite this, they reconcile and share a hug before bedtime.

As they rest, someone discovers Marcille’s magic circle and the Red Dragon’s corpse. The episode ends with the revelation that the individual is a dark elf, hinting at potential trouble ahead.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13: What to expect?

The Mad Sorcerer as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 will reveal the actual origin and identity of the "Dungeon Master" while also addressing the ominous foreshadowing that has been happening since the last few episodes. Episode 13 will completely change the overall tone of the story and will be the most pivotal episode of the series so far.