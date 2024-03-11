Delicious in Dungeon episode 10: The battle against the Red Dragon begins

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 adapted chapters 21-23 of the manga. The episode commenced with Laios and his party delving deeper into the dungeon, eventually arriving at the ruined city where the Red Dragon supposedly resided. Laios and his comrades quickly devised a strategy to exploit the weak point beneath the Red Dragon's jaw.

Furthermore, this Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 also unveiled the possibility that the spell anchoring adventurers' souls to their bodies and enabling resurrection within the dungeon could lead to the creation of the rumored mad sorcerer dwelling within.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 highlights

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 10, Laios and his comrades venture forth towards the fifth floor, encountering unfamiliar adversaries on their path. Among these are the Giant Frogs, which prove to be formidable foes, managing to disarm the group. However, through strategic maneuvers, they are able to emerge victorious.

Chilchuk's quick thinking earns him praise from Laios, and they utilize the remains of the defeated creatures to fashion useful equipment, continuing their journey with renewed determination.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tansu engages in discussions regarding dungeon exploration with the Island Lord, urging caution due to potential interest from the elves. Namari's illness prompts Mr. Tansu to assign Kiki and Kaka to her care, while he himself presents the Island Lord with a book detailing the magic of the Mad Mage, hinting that the semi-immortality spell that is present in the Dungeon is the actual objective of the elves.

Back in the dungeon, Laios and his companions press forward, exploring the castle town and preparing themselves for a potential encounter with the fearsome Red Dragon. As signs of the dragon's presence become increasingly apparent, Marcille's apprehension grows. However, Laios offers words of reassurance, and the group proceeds to devise a strategy for the impending confrontation.

Drawing on Chilchuk's ingenuity, they consider the unique properties of Senshi's pan and its potential use in protecting them from the dragon's fiery attacks. Laios formulates a plan involving the strategic placement of explosives, although doubts linger among the group about its effectiveness.

Their exploration leads them to a burnt-out storage building, a grim reminder of the dangers they face within the dungeon. Marcille is visibly shaken by the discovery, but Laios remains resolute in his belief in their abilities. Senshi seeks guidance from Laios on how best to confront dragons, leading to a discussion about the vulnerabilities of the Red Dragon.

Laios and his party soon spot the Red Dragon strolling through the ruined town before they start gearing up to trap it and rescue Falin from the inside of its stomach. The episode ends with Laios, Chilchuck, and Senshi rushing towards the Red Dragon's location.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 primarily set up the confrontation between Laios and his party and the Red Dragon.

Mr. Tansu's dialogue with the Island Lord also hinted at the involvement of other elves interested in acquiring the rumored immortality spell within the dungeon. Episode 11, which will air on March 14, 2024, will focus on the battle between Laios, his party, and the Red Dragon.