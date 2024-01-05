Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 is scheduled for release on January 11, 2024, and will mainly adapt chapters 3 and 4 of the manga. The anime is currently only available on Netflix for streaming, where it will be simulcasted with both subbed and dubbed versions.

Delicious in Dungeon, adapted from the manga of the same name, remains a beloved series even after its conclusion in September 2023. Recognized for its soothing nature, it's often mentioned alongside works like Witch Hat Atelier. It continues to captivate fans with its unique blend of slice-of-life-like components while having an overarching arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 will have Marcille eating Basilisks

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 11, 2024. The manga this series is being adapted from has already ended its serialization with 97 chapters. The episode will be available to enjoy on streaming platforms after about an hour. The release timings for different time zones are:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Saturday, January 11 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 11 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 11 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 11 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 11 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Saturday, January 11 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 streaming details

Marcille as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, which will be releasing the episodes in sub and dub simultaneously.

The anime has been listed for a total of 24 episodes. Episode 1 adapted exactly two chapters of the manga, so season 1 ends at the midpoint of the manga, and this anime may get renewed for a season 2, especially since the manga is one of the most admired non-shonen mangas.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 recap

Senshi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

The episode opens with the discovery of a dungeon, once the sealed kingdom of a fallen golden country. In the present, a struggling adventuring party faces a dragon, losing members and supplies. Leader Laios' sister, Falin, sacrifices herself, warping the survivors to safety.

Laios wakes in a field with two remaining members, Marcille and Chilchuck. Determined to re-enter the dungeon, Laios plans to eat monsters for sustenance. Dwarf Senshi, skilled in dungeon cuisine, joins after a lesson in cooking giant scorpions.

Marcille and Chilchuck as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Now, embracing the privilege of eating dungeon creatures, the party explores the second level. Challenges include Man-Eating Plants, leading to disagreements and a unique dinner preparation. Marcille's nightmare foreshadows upcoming dungeon adventures as the party faces both culinary and survival challenges in their quest.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 will be released on January 11, 2024, and chapters 3 and 4 will be adapted from the manga. Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 will focus on the party delving deeper into the dungeon, encountering more peculiar creatures, and feasting on a basilisk.

The main plot of rescuing Falin from the Red Scale Dragon will progress very slowly in the first few episodes, so fans can expect a rather slice-of-life tone that will be dominant throughout the entire adaptation of the anime.

