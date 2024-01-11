Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3, scheduled for release on January 18, 2024, will mainly adapt chapters 5 and 6 of the manga. The anime is only available on Netflix for streaming, where it will be simulcasted with both subbed and dubbed versions.

The Delicious in Dungeon manga started its serialization in 2014 and reached its conclusion in late 2023. It has 14 volumes released and is counted along with works like Witch Hat Atelier for being one of the most soothing and relaxing stories.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 will depict Laios trying to eat living armor

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 will be released in Japan at 10.30 pm JST on Saturday, January 18, 2024. The manga this series is being adapted from has already ended its serialization with 97 chapters. The episode will be available on streaming platforms after about an hour. The release timings for different time zones are:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Saturday, January 18 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 18 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 18 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 18 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 18 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Saturday, January 18 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

The anime has been listed for a total of 24 episodes. Episode 1 adapted exactly two chapters of the manga, so season 1 will likely end at the midpoint of the manga. This anime may get renewed for a second season, especially since it is one of the most admired non-shonen mangas.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 recap

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 2, Marcille experiences a culinary nightmare, dreaming of her mother's dishes made from dungeon monsters. The episode unfolds with the party's quest for a more balanced diet, focusing on the importance of fat and nutrition.

Senshi proposes hunting a basilisk for its fat and eggs, leading to a dramatic encounter with the monstrous creature. Laios showcases his appreciation for basilisks and chimeras, expressing a dream to compare their meats.

As the group defeats the basilisk, they discover another party in need, poisoned by the creature's spurs. Senshi disagrees with using the antidote for the injured or their meal but eventually aids both causes.

The healing process involves a rotisserie-style cooking of the basilisk, emphasizing the party's unique approach to dungeon cuisine. Despite offering advice on eating monsters healthily, the other party succumbs to Man-eating Plants.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 2 further unfolds the party's journey through the dungeon, emphasizing Marcille's struggle to keep up. The narrative explores the dynamics within the group, showcasing Marcille's determination to contribute.

The party's decision to gather mandrakes for meals results in comedic chaos, with Marcille's unconventional methods and Senshi's practical approach clashing. The episode concludes with a heartfelt moment as Marcille reveals her desire to be valued and useful. Senshi acknowledges her skills and rewards her with the mandrake's head.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3: What to expect?

As mentioned, Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 will be released on January 18, 2024, adapting chapters 5 and 6 from the manga. The upcoming episode will focus on Laios encountering a monster that once killed him in the past.