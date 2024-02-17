Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 will air on February 22, 2024, and will mainly act as an introduction to Falin while revealing Marcille's relationship with her. Additionally, episode 8 will also shed light on the members who left Laios' party in the first installment after surviving their initial encounter with the Red Dragon.

Episode 7 mainly adapted chapters 14, 15, and 16 of the manga and focused on introducing Kelpie. It also emphasized how almost every monster in the dungeon is a distinct part of the dungeon ecosystem.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The manga the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Episode 8 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, February 22 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, February 22 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, February 22 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, February 22 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 22 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, February 22 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, February 22

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions. The anime has been listed for 24 episodes.

Episode 6 adapted chapters 12 and 13 of the manga, while episode 7 mainly adapted chapters 14, 15, and 16. While it is likely that season 1 could end at the midpoint of the manga, Studio Trigger could also possibly cut out the non-essential parts from the source material and adapt the whole manga in a single season.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 recap

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 7, Marcille desires to wash her hair but realizes she has lost her soap. Laios' party eventually reaches the fourth floor of the dungeon, which ends up being a big underground lake. Marcille then uses magic to walk on water but faces opposition from Senshi, who prefers not to use magic.

Laios later ends up restraining Senshi while Marcille casts the water-walking spell on him. However, Senshi's beard, which is covered with monster guts and blood, somehow neutralizes the spell and he almost drowns in the lake. Senshi then uses a Mimic shell to summon Anne, a Kelpie, to cross the lake. However, Laios objects, fearing the unpredictable nature of dungeon monsters.

Senshi then rides Anne, but she soon turns hostile and attacks him. He and Laios then kill Anne, and Marcille makes soap from the Kelpie's fat, allowing Senshi to wash his beard and walk on water. Later, Laios' party is attacked by a Kraken, which is swiftly defeated by Senshi due to his knowledge of Squid anatomy.

The episode ends with the party feasting on the parasites that were infesting the Kraken's body.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8: What to expect?

Marcille as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 8 will air on February 22, 2024, and will mainly adapt chapters 17 and 18 of the manga. Fans can expect the next episode to reveal more details about Falin, her history, and how she is related to Marcille. Episode 8 will also include more insight on Dungeons and how Dungeon making works.