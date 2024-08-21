Demon Slayer databook may explain why Tanjiro and Nezuko resisted demon weakness, and their mother is key

The Demon Slayer databook contained an interesting piece of information which fans have used to formulate a theory about her conquering the sun. This was one of the biggest plot points in the story. However, those who have read the manga and watched the anime weren’t able to connect the dots.

There have been plenty of unanswered questions in the story, and one of them concerns Nezuko Kamado conquering the sun. The aforementioned databook stated that Tanjiro Kamado, her brother and protagonist of the series, knew about Blue Spider Lily and even saw them.

This could be a key piece of evidence which can back an important fan theory that connects the Blue Spider Lily and Nezuko conquering the sun.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Second databook helps connect all the dots concerning Nezuko’s ability to conquer the sun

As stated earlier, it has been established that Tanjiro saw the Blue Spider Lily. What we also need to account for the fact that Kie Kamado, Tanjiro and Nezuko’s mother, knew about the Blue Spider Lily. There is a strong possibility that she even utilized the Blue Spider Lily in her dishes.

One of the most popular fan theories suggests that Kie used Blue Spider Lily in medicinal concoctions and soups which helped her family recover from ailments. This could explain why Nezuko Kamado was successful in conquering the sun. This theory was a tad bit weak initially since there was plenty of speculation, which was the premise of the theory.

This particular theory can be further strengthened if we take a look at Tanjiro’s feats in the manga series. He is the only one who utilizes the Breath of the Sun among the current generation of demon hunters. Not only did he manage to use these techniques from memory, but he also perfected them.

Blue Spider Lily as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

He accessed his ancestor’s memories and mastered 12 out of 13 forms all by himself. The inclination towards the Sun Breathing could have been a cryptic way of the author informing fans about the Kamado family having access to Blue Spider Lily.

It is also quite ironic that the Demon King came pretty close to acquiring the Blue Spider Lily. There could have been a chance of him consuming the Blue Spider Lily if he ate or drank one of the dishes that contained this ingredient. However, his hatred for the Kamado family owing to their connection to the Breath of the Sun. Muzan could have also achieved immortality if he consumed one of the family members since the theory speculates their consumption of the one ingredient that he’s been after.

This is how the second databook released by the Demon Slayer officials helped fans answer some questions about Nezuko conquering the sun. As highlighted, it is also clear that the Blue Spider Lily had a cascading effect on various effects, which prevented Muzan from achieving immortality. Eventually, it led to his death, an outcome desired by the entire fanbase.

