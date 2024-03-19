Demon Slayer: Did Tanjiro's mom know where to find the Blue Spider Lily? Explained

The Demon Slayer manga has completed its run, and fans are revisiting some of the older chapters as the anime adapts them. One of the reasons for revisiting older chapters is to see whether or not they missed certain clues that foreshadowed the ending of the series.

The series has also left tiny hints and important details about certain motifs in the story. In fact, there is one character in the series who didn’t receive much screen time but had access to one of the most important elements in the story.

The object in question is the Blue Spider Lily. The question fans have is, did Tanjiro’s mother know where to find the Blue Spider Lily? Yes, Tanjiro’s mom knew where to find the Blue Spider Lily in the Demon Slayer series.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro’s mother had access to Blue Spider Lily

Tanjiro's life flashes before his eyes while fighting Rui (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

In order to understand how fans arrived at this conclusion, one must revisit some of the earlier episodes/chapters of the animanga series. One of the biggest moments of the series was the fight that took place between Rui and Tanjiro Kamado. Rui was the strongest Lower Moon demon who managed to devour a ton of demons.

Tanjiro was overwhelmed, and the odds were stacked against him. There was a point in that fight where Tanjiro’s life flashed before his eyes. In fact, he didn’t know why it happened, but he lived through some of his most cherished memories. When the anime visualized and showcased those memories, viewers could see him holding a peculiar flower.

Blue Spider Lily as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

This flower is the Blue Lily Spider. The memories also showcased that Kie Kamado, Tanjiro’s mother, knew exactly where these flowers bloomed. There was an interesting bit of information in the second fan book that Demon Slayer released. It was stated that the Blue Spider Lily was a rare flower that didn’t bloom every year. Tanjiro was the only one among his siblings who ended up playing with the flower.

Those who have watched the series will know the importance of the flower. Kibutsuji Muzan’s backstory was explored in the anime, which offered a glimpse into how he became a demon. The incomplete medicine turned him into a demon, and the only thing he needed to achieve complete immortality was the Blue Lily Spider. This is why the flower is an extremely important motif in the anime and manga series.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, most anime series have unique ways of introducing the concept of fate into the story. Tanjiro being the only one among his siblings to touch the Blue Lily Spider could be looked at as a cryptic message of fate. The author could have chosen the color blue as an antithesis to the actual Spider Lily flower, which is red in color.

This is a flower that is important to Japanese culture, as people believe it leads the departed to reincarnation. Given that blue is associated as a color that opposes red, the flower could be interpreted as a sign of damnation.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related links:

Demon Slayer season 4 won't top the Entertainment District arc

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs

Demon Slayer proves it's not carried by animation