Demon Slayer: Does Suma appear in the manga after Entertainment District arc? Explained

One of the supporting characters in Koyoharu Gotouge's well-known manga and anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is Suma. She is a kunoichi (female ninja) and one of the three wives of Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.

She shares Zenitsu Agatsuma's disposition in that she can be emotional, fearful, and immature at times, but she can also be brave, devoted, and loving when it counts.

Suma plays a pivotal role as she and her co-wives, Makio and Hinatsuru, break into the Yoshiwara red-light district to look into a possible demon presence. However, she goes missing and loses contact with Tengen, prompting him to enlist the help of Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira to find her and the other wives.

Role of Suma in Demon Slayer after the Entertainment District arc

Expand Tweet

Suma is present for a short period in the Infinity Castle arc, where Tengen and Shinjuro Rengoku are informed by Suma that Nezuko Kamado broke down a door to escape the Ubuyashiki residence. It suggests that Suma lived to see the manga's conclusion and the decisive fight against Muzan Kibutsuji, the ancestor of all demons.

In the Entertainment District arc, Daki, an Upper Rank Six demon, kidnapped Suma and used her blood to make a sash that had the ability to control and devour people. Suma was assigned as an oiran (courtesan) and kept alive in a secret chamber beneath the Tokito brothel. Eventually, Tanjiro and Tengen—the other half of the Upper-Rank Six—fought Daki and her brother Gyutaro to save her.

Expand Tweet

Together with Makio and the other Demon Slayers, Suma then assisted in rescuing the Yoshiwara people from the demon's onslaught. She witnessed the Upper Rank Three demon Akaza arrive and issue a death challenge to Tengen.

When Tengen was poisoned and badly hurt by Akaza, she became very upset and even reprimanded Nezuko for attempting to burn him. But when Tengen's poisoning was cured by Nezuko's blood, she was relieved and thanked her for saving him.

Expand Tweet

The highly acclaimed anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was made by Ufotable, a company renowned for its superb visual effects and animation. The first seven arcs of the manga are faithfully adapted for the screen in the first season of the anime, while the Mugen Train arc is adapted for TV and a movie, and the Entertainment District arc in the second season.

Nevertheless, neither the manga nor the epilogue chapters explicitly confirm Suma's fate. It's possible that Suma enjoyed a long and happy life with Tengen and the other wives. Suma is a character that has a lot of fans, especially among those who like Zenitsu and his antics.

Expand Tweet

Despite her shortcomings and fears, she is a character that demonstrates bravery and growth. She is a wonderful friend to the other Demon Slayers as well as Tengen's devoted and loving wife.

Suma's past before the Entertainment District arc

Expand Tweet

Suma was raised in a line of ninjas who had long been Uzui family servants. Her younger sister was meant to wed Tengen, but Suma interrupted the wedding and volunteered to be Tengen's wife because she felt something for him.

After accepting her proposal, Tengen wed Makio and Hinatsuru, giving him a total of three wives. Suma abandoned her clan to enlist in Tengen's Demon Slayer Corps, where she received kunoichi training and acquired the use of kunai knives as weapons.

Expand Tweet

Together with Tengen and the other wives, Suma led a fulfilled and exciting life, touring the nation and battling demons. She also grew close to Tengen, who showed her respect and affection. She backed his goal to defend humanity from the demons and admired his charisma and strength.

She also got along well with the other wives, although there were odd arguments and teasing between them. She shared their happiness and sorrows. She was a devoted wife and a close friend to many.