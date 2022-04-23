8 Demon Slayer waifus, ranked

Demon Slayer, during its course, introduced a huge array of characters that fans adore. The series has introduced a good number of female characters, and naturally, the fan base was quick to discuss the best waifus in the entire series.

While a topic such as this boils down to personal preference, there are a few characters that really stand out for their personality, strength, and appearances. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular waifus in the Demon Slayer series.

Diclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Ranking 8 waifus including Kanao, Daki, and more from Demon Slayer

8) Kanao

Kanao from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kanao has gone through things that have traumatized her for a long period of time. It wasn’t until she met Tanjiro that she decided to take a leap of faith and start making her own decisions.

Not only is she strong, she’s quite caring and her knowledge of medicine gives her the ability to tend to one’s wounds. Her mental toughness cannot be overstated as she was able to get past all the obstacles life had thrown at her.

7) Suma

Suma from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Suma can be scared and she tends to cry quite often. But despite her own beliefs, she’s well-equipped to take on battles, and is someone that cares a lot. She will give every ounce of her energy towards the person she loves, which show signs of loyalty as well.

Suma is one of the most popular waifus in the Demon Slayer series. Some might argue that she should have been placed higher on this list, but the majority of the fan base found her a tad bit annoying since she was extremely loud, to the point where she didn’t let Uzui utter what could have been his final words before he would have died. Luckily Nezuko saved him by using her Blood Demon Art.

6) Daki

Daki from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Given that she is the only demon on this list, it is quite obvious that the Demon Slayer fan base considers her to be a waifu merely for her appearances. Her outfit and the character design appealed to the majority of the fanbase, and it even sparked a little bit of controversy regarding the suggestive clothing and design.

The fan base considers her to be a waifu, despite the fact that there aren’t really any character traits that are positive. She throws tantrums and can be obnoxiously loud as well. However, her popularity among fans is quite high.

5) Makio

Among Tengen Uzui’s wives, Makio is certainly one of the most popular ones. She can be a little hot-tempered at times, but that is usually because of Suma being loud and annoying. She is someone who is fierce and will not hesitate to enter the battlefield.

Makio is also extremely caring and loving towards the people she loves, which is quite evident from her interactions with Uzui in the Entertainment District arc. One of the best qualities about her is that she is independent and strong as a character. She also happens to be quite pretty, and the entire Demon Slayer fan base will certainly vouch for this.

4) Shinobu

Shinobu is one of the most popular waifus in the series and is often paired with Giyu owing to the nature of the interaction between the two. She is a Hashira, which means she is quite strong and is capable of defeating some strong demons. She is someone that deeply cares about the one she loves and has a calming aura around her.

While she hides a lot of anger and resentment, she is not someone that has negative emotions at all times. A lot of this anger stems from the fact that an Upper Moon Demon killed her elder sister. That being said, Shinobu is a waifu that a majority of the fans adore.

3) Kanae

Kanae Kocho from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kanae is yet another popular waifu in the series, despite her short screen time. While she didn’t appear in many chapters, she certainly had a lasting impact on the readers. Based on her interactions with Sanemi, fans realized that she is someone who is quite patient and cares a lot about people in general. This feeling will only amplify when she is with someone she loves.

She would also go to great lengths to take care of someone, which can be inferred by the way she took care of Kanao. Kanae is quite strong and extremely pretty, and these are just some of the reasons why the entire fan base considers her to be one of the best waifus in the series.

2) Nezuko

Nezuko Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

There are a lot of fans who believe that Nezuko is one of the best waifus in the series. While most of them would give her the title of “Best Imouto,” the fan base considers her as a candidate for this role.

She is one of the best characters in the series since she is strong, cares a lot for those that are close to her and displayed a great deal of mental toughness on numerous occasions as well. She is extremely cheerful and is quite warm even to those she doesn’t know.

1) Mitsuri

There is no doubt that Mitsuri is one of the best waifus in the Demon Slayer series. She is someone who doesn’t hide the way she feels and even confessed her feelings to Obanai towards the end of the manga. She is extremely outgoing and is quite happy to interact with people. Her interaction with Nezuko was one of the most wholesome moments in the entire series.

Mitsuri is so strong that she happened to scare away the suitors who came to meet her for the first time. But she accepted herself for who she was and went on to become the Love Hashira. She is strong, independent, cares a lot for those around her, and would do anything to save and protect her loved ones. These are some of the reasons why she is considered to be one of the best waifus in the series.

