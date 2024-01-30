Demon Slayer: How is Genya able to gain demon-like abilities? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 had a mixed reception in the fandom because of the plot and some moments when it came to the animation but one of the most positive aspects was the character of Genya Shinazugawa. While Genya first appeared in the first season, it was during the Swordsmith Village arc that viewers and readers found out more about him, his motivation, and his connection to the Wind Hashira, who also happens to be his brother, Sanemi.

In that regard, one of the most interesting aspects of Genya as a character, and one that is extremely unique in the Demon Slayer lore, was the fact that he could turn into a demon, albeit for a few moments. This was very interesting because it was explained that once a character turns into a demon, he or she can't go back to being human, which is something that has left a lot of people wondering how he can do that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Genya can gain demon-like abilities in Demon Slayer

Genya Shinazugawa was one of the most well-received characters in Demon Slayer season 3 due to his backstory and connection with Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, but he also impressed anime-only viewers with his ability to gain demon-like powers. This is something that was never shown before in the series and is never shown afterward with other characters, thus making Genya a rarity in the story as a whole.

It was explained during the Swordsmith Village arc that Genya has special characteristics in his stomach that allow him to eat a demon's flesh and gain demon-like strength and regenerative abilities for a short period of time. This was shown during the good guys' battle against the sixth and fifth Upper Moons, with Genya helping in combat because of said abilities.

There wasn't any real explanation beyond this and the manga and the anime never got in-depth regarding how this is possible. It has never been explained that Genya comes from a special lineage or that his family was perhaps connected to Muzan or other demons in any way, so this is something that can be perceived as a plothole due to the fact there isn't a lot of logic behind this ability, especially considering that no one else has that.

Genya's role in Demon Slayer

Genya in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Demon Slayer has a very fast pace when it comes to the story and that has been a very divisive element to a lot of people, which makes sense because a lot of characters haven't been able to be fleshed out. Genya is a very good example of a character who could have benefitted from a lot more screen time and development.

Considering Genya's unique set of abilities and the fact he used a shotgun instead of a sword makes him a very unique character in the franchise, which is something that made him stand out within the fandom. Furthermore, his strained relationship with Sanemi, their tragic backstory, and his desire to become a member of the Corps to prove himself to his brother were elements that deserved a lot more attention.

However, considering that author Koyoharu Gotouge was rushing the series in the final arcs because of family issues, it makes sense that a lot of characters didn't get the opportunity to be fleshed out. Genya, in that regard, does feel like a wasted opportunity.

Final thoughts

Genya can gain demon-like abilities in Demon Slayer because his stomach has special qualities that allow him to eat flesh from those creatures and gain their strength and regenerative skills for a short period of time.