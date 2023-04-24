How did Genya get a Nichrin Shotgun in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, explained

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 finally initiated the fight between the Upper Moons and the demon hunters. The Upper Moon 4 caught Tanjiro and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito by surprise. Unable to sense the demon’s presence, Tanjiro panicked at first. However, he did a great job as soon as he was forced to fight.

He was quick to analyze the demon and its abilities. Since Hantengu could split into numerous avatars upon having his head slashed, Tanjiro warned Genya before the latter sliced one of the avatar’s heads. Genya’s choice of weapon when he engaged in combat was surprising. However, how is it that Genya is the only one in Demon Slayer Corps who has a double-barrel sawed-off shotgun while everyone uses some form of a blade or a non-projectile weapon?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Genya's Nichrin Shotgun was given to him by the Demon Slayer Corps

amber ♡ @tanijrou Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations.



genya: Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations. genya: https://t.co/frl3tVnkQm

Two questions arose when fans watched the latest episode of the series. One of them being how Genya got a Nichrin Shotgun in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3? While the manga didn’t explicitly mention this, he received his shotgun from the Demon Slayer Corps.

But why would a demon hunter use a gun and not a full-fledged sword? One of the main reasons for this is owing to Genya’s lack of talent. The manga mentioned that he does not have the ability to perform Total Concentration Breathing, which is essential for any demon hunter that wields a sword.

If readers take a look at the manga, there is no explanation as to how one masters Total Concentration Breathing. It is a technique that is developed with intuition, implying that a certain degree of talent is essential for this. Since Genya Shinzaugawa could not do so, it is not far-fetched to assume that he lacked the skill to wield a sword on a level similar to other demon hunters.

The shells that go into the shotgun are made from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, which are essential ingredients for a Nichirin Blade. Since the projectiles are made from these ores, it allows Genya to wield a gun that can kill demons. However, that alone wouldn’t allow him to kill strong demons. Genya has another trick up his sleeve that will shock the entire anime-only Demon Slayer fanbase.

rhy @jobisky GENYA’S ENTRANCE BROOO AND THE OST IS SO GOOD TOO GENYA’S ENTRANCE BROOO AND THE OST IS SO GOOD TOO https://t.co/fUzuOi7dtJ

This demon hunter is capable of consuming the flesh of a demon and gaining its abilities for a short period of time. Later in the anime series, fans will see how this ability will allow Genya to take on one of Hantengu’s avatars.

Interestingly, his abilities vary according to the strength of the demon. Consuming the flesh of an Upper Moon demon also gives him an incredible regeneration rate, which is a crucial ability that could tilt the tables in a fight. As seen in the manga, his contribution towards the fight against Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4, was paramount.

Moreover, his marksmanship skills paired with his ability to consume demon flesh makes him an important asset to the Demon Slayer Corps. As such, it will be interesting to see Genya in his demon form in the upcoming episodes of Demon Slayer season 3.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes