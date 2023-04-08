Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 & 2 : Major plot twists to expect

Demon Slayer Season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year and we are moments from watching the first episode. Episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc series will be a 1-hour special, which will set the tone for the rest of the season.

As Tanjiro embarks on a journey to the Hidden Swordsmith Village, he will be interacting with a plethora of new characters, including two Hashiras - Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, and Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira.

There is no doubt that this arc will have plenty of twists and turns complemented with high-octane action. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a couple of plot twists that fans can expect in the first two episodes of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Plot twists that fans can expect in the first two episodes

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village (Image via Ufotable)

A sizeable portion of the fanbase has already watched To The Swordsmith Village, in which the second half of the movie featured the first episode of Season 3. We see Tanjiro enter the village in order to have his sword mended for him. He is greeted by Mitsuri Kanroji and later encounters Genya Shinazugawa, who he recognized from the Final Selection.

Tanjiro explored the forest when Mitsuri told him about a legendary sword that was hidden in this village. Towards the end of the first episode is when fans will encounter Muichiro Tokito standing in front of a figure with long flowing red hair.

Tanjiro is taken aback since he resembles the man in his dreams. The young demon hunter dreamt of a similar-looking man that taught his ancestor the Hinokami Kagura. The Hanafuda earrings matched the ones that Tanjiro had, leaving a clue for the fans.

The mechanical doll in Demon Slayer that is modelled after Yoriichi Tsukiguni (Image via Ufotable)

It might look like the legendary swordsman Yoriichi Tsukiguni, but he has been dead for a long time. This figure is a mechanical doll that was created by Kotetsu’s ancestors. The doll required 6 arms, each holding a blade, in order to accurately mimic Yoriichi’s movements.

RINO♡⋆!|TOMORROW!! @lovnezuko



The person running towards the mui is a yoriichi type zero(🤔?)



And look how the mui sword broke I think only one person can do this is

“yoriichi type zero”

But his movements don't look like a doll!

But Look at the pic, it's really Yoriichi's sword ! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ABOUT THIS SCENE:The person running towards the mui is a yoriichi type zero(🤔?)And look how the mui sword brokeI think only one person can do this is“yoriichi type zero”But his movements don't look like a doll!But Look at the pic, it's really Yoriichi's sword ABOUT THIS SCENE:The person running towards the mui is a yoriichi type zero(🤔?)And look how the mui sword broke😶I think only one person can do this is“yoriichi type zero”But his movements don't look like a doll!But Look at the pic, it's really Yoriichi's sword😭! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OJmIHEDNrN

Since this arc in the Demon Slayer series is quite short, it is highly likely that Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 will reveal the legendary hidden sword. In the manga, Tanjiro fought against the mechanical doll to sharpen his skills. After persevering, he finally managed to break the doll.

He and Kotetsu were quite shocked by the sight. They noticed an object sticking out of the frame of the doll. Upon closer inspection, the Demon Slayer protagonist realized that it was an old sword that was rusted.

The legendary sword hidden inside the mechanical doll (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

This was no ordinary rusted sword. This sword belonged to Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the man who nearly killed Kibutsuji Muzan single-handedly. Future episodes from here on will adapt the chapters in which Haganezuka appears from nowhere and takes the sword to refine it.

Demon Slayer: Other things to look forward to

One of the most surprising aspects of the arc would be Genya’s abilities. He is someone who cannot use breathing techniques, but instead, wields a gun with rounds made from Nichirin bullets.

Mitsuri and Muichiro will go on to develop their Demon Slayer Marks during the fight against Upper Moon 4 and Upper Moon 5 respectively. The biggest plot twist of all would be Nezuko’s immunity to sunlight. Due to Tamayo’s consistent efforts and Nezuko’s lineage, she receives immunity from sunlight and utters her first words after turning into a demon.

