The 300-year-old sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, explained

Ever since the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer was uploaded, fans have been talking about a particular sword that was featured in the video. The curiosity would have only increased when Mitsuri Kanroji teased fans about a legendary sword hidden in the Swordsmith Village.

This sword is quite important since it was forged in the Sengoku Era. Swords from that era were special because of the quality of steel, and this particular sword belonged to a legendary swordsman from the same era.

The most recent episode, which was released on Sunday, April 16, ended with a massive cliffhanger. Kotetsu and Tanjiro were shocked to see an ancient sword jutting out of Yoriichi Type Zero.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: All about the sword that nearly beheaded the Demon King in the Sengoku Era

Tuelo Tirel @QUARGZO



Kimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End



#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba Here it is... 300 Year-old Katana inside Yoriichi Type 0 's bodyKimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End Here it is... 300 Year-old Katana inside Yoriichi Type 0 's bodyKimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/0k7SeI3NDq

The sword fitted into Yoriichi Type Zero belonged to the legendary swordsman Yoriichi Tsukiguni from the Sengoku era. He was a genius when it came to swordsmanship and nearly killed Kibutsuji Muzan all by himself.

So now, Tanjiro, the protagonist of the Demon Slayer series, has access to a sword that belonged to the best swordsman to have ever lived. This sword was in bad condition, but Hotaru Haganezuka took it upon himself to restore the blade to its former glory.

Another touch of class from the manga’s end was displayed when the 300-year-old blade was repaired by adding the hilt that was present on Kyojuro Rengoku’s sword. This sword was not only important to the wielder but also to the swordsmith that repaired it.

While Haganezuka might not have revealed his true feelings, his anger was not directed towards Tanjiro. It was directed towards himself since he couldn’t craft a sword that didn’t break. Despite the wounds that he received from Gyokko, he continued polishing and sharpening the 300-year-old blade.

Jazz 🎃 @stxries_unf0ld One thing i REALLY love about everything post mugen train, is that Rengoku is still important. Even after death. The hashira talk about how they look up to him, he often makes lil cameos in flashbacks and stuff AND TANJIRO'S NEW SWORD HAS RENGOKU'S HILT THAT SENJURO GAVE HIM :') One thing i REALLY love about everything post mugen train, is that Rengoku is still important. Even after death. The hashira talk about how they look up to him, he often makes lil cameos in flashbacks and stuff AND TANJIRO'S NEW SWORD HAS RENGOKU'S HILT THAT SENJURO GAVE HIM :') https://t.co/0nlTI32ylp

About Yoriichi Tsukiguni

Yoriichi Tsukiguni was the strongest Demon Slayer to have ever lived. He was the first one to teach breathing techniques to other demon hunters. Every single breathing style in the Demon Slayer was derived from the Breath of the Sun, which Yoriichi developed. He, too, was born with the Demon Slayer Mark that allowed him to access Transparent World. His abilities would heighten when the mark was activated.

Esta♠️ @knyesta “I am a man of no worth” Yoriichi looks so good☹️ “I am a man of no worth” Yoriichi looks so good☹️ https://t.co/OSxEHy0MFF

Yoriichi almost defeated Muzan in his time. His strength and speed surpassed the Demon King in every way possible. However, Muzan managed to escape by splitting his body into over 1000 parts.

Since Yoriichi couldn’t slice through all of them, the Demon King escaped and stayed hidden until Yoriichi was dead. Muzan also killed every single demon hunter that possessed knowledge of the Sun Breathing so that it wouldn’t get passed down to future generations.

🐐yoriichi🐐 @Messiten6 Yoriichi vs muzan fight is going to become one of the best one sided match ever Yoriichi vs muzan fight is going to become one of the best one sided match ever https://t.co/iUCZaorpAo

Yoriichi was so strong that he nearly succeeded in killing Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon. At the time, Yoriichi was nearly 80 years old and died due to natural causes. Despite his age, there was nothing that Kokushibo could do to harm him.

Yoriichi’s legacy was carried on by Sumiyoshi (Tanjiro’s ancestor), which led to Tanjiro utilizing movements from the Sun Breathing against Muzan. The battle against the demons was won as Muzan died towards the end of the manga series.

Poll : 0 votes