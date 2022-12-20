Demon Slayer’s Nezuko causes entire subway to shutdown in a one-of-a-kind incident

Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime series in recent times, especially after the release of the Mugen Train movie in 2020, which raked in around 506.5 million USD from box office sales worldwide. The popularity of the anime has continued to rise with the fantastic animation and soundtrack that Ufotable studios used in the anime adaptation of the Entertainment District arc.

It is no surprise that the beloved series has spawned many official and unofficial merchandise to cater to fans. But Nezuko from Demon Slayer went viral for the most unexpected reason when the official Twitter account for the Mexico City Transport system posted an image of a plastic figurine, blaming it for technical difficulties faced by the subway system.

Mexico City metro blames Demon Slayer figurine for subway breakdown

The viral tweet

Screenshot of the tweet by @MetroCDMX translated via Google (Image via Twitter)

The official Twitter account of the Mexico City Transport System, @MetroCDMX, posted a tweet on Friday, December 16, 2022, stating that a train from Line 6 of the city’s subway had to be removed to find out what was obstructing the doors from closing all the way.

A closer examination revealed that a small plastic Nezuko figurine, possibly part of a keychain, had gotten stuck in the door slots. The tweet cautioned passengers, asking them to take proper care of their belongings to prevent such mishaps and to cooperate with the staff to ensure the proper running of trains.

Twitter reactions to the Mexico City Transport System's tweet

Screenshot of a Twitter user's response to @MetroCDMX (Image via Twitter)

The tweet was met with a lot of criticism, especially from daily users of the Mexico City subway. Many Twitter users suggested that the Transport System blamed the Demon Slayer figurine for diverting attention away from their own negligence.

Some were prompted to sarcastically hope that the authorities would soon find someone to blame for the regular disturbances faced by commuters on Line 12 of the subway, caused by a "lack of maintenance."

Many took offense at the official tweet, which, as per them, seemed to insinuate that people intentionally dropped things on the subway to create maintenance issues.

Screenshot of a Twitter user's response to @MetroCDMX (Image via Twitter)

Some Twitter users seemed convinced that the authorities had either uploaded the image as a joke or that they were making a big deal out of it by stopping the subway for 15 minutes to remove the obstruction, which would take less than five minutes.

But others believed that the Demon Slayer figurine was small enough to escape notice, despite agreeing that the staff had probably put the figurine back into the slot to take the picture after having completed the extraction.

Screenshot of a Twitter user's response to @MetroCDMX (Image via Twitter)

Some people saw the humorous side of things, commenting that the Mexico City subway must have a museum to display such knick-knacks found on the trains. Another Twitter user posted a close-up of the Demon Slayer figurine, stating that Nezuko was the face of subway commuters.

Screenshot of a Twitter user's response to @MetroCDMX (Image via Twitter)

Some fans commented upon Nezuko's tragic fate, having first turned into a demon and now getting crushed by the subway doors. Twitter users are also circulating memes, with some trolling the Mexico City authorities by describing the subway as a no-Nezuko zone.

Others posted images showing a shocked Tanjiro realizing that his sister is missing from her box. More ardent fans joked that Nezuko was simply saving people on the Mugen Train, stating that there must have been a demon on the subway.

Screenshot of a Twitter user's response to @MetroCDMX (Image via Twitter)

Most of Twitter seemed to be on Nezuko's side, calling out the subway authorities for shifting the blame onto passengers. While passengers were initially enraged, the reactions became more and more hilarious as people resorted to humor to point out how ridiculous @MetroCDMX's tweet was.

The responses also emphasized how popular the younger Kamado sibling from Demon Slayer is, being one of the most beloved characters from the series.

