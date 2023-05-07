Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 draws a shocking parallel between Tanjiro and Yorichii

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, titled Red Sword, was released on Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, bringing fans another thrilling installment of the popular anime series. The episode showcased intense battles and emotional moments as the Demon Slayers faced off against the fish Demons. With the spotlight on Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, the stage was set for a shocking revelation involving Tanjiro Kamado and the legendary Demon Slayer, Yorichii.

As the plot unfolded, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 presented the struggles of the Demon Slayers in their ongoing battle against the fish demons. However, amidst the chaos, Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado encountered Hantengu's various forms, leading to a pivotal moment where Tanjiro's black blade turned red, hinting at an unexpected connection between him and Yorichii. This development not only caught the attention of the characters but also the fans, who were eager to see the implications of this transformation.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5: Unraveling the connection between Tanjiro and Yorichii

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG what is ufotable cooking in that studio!!!

#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 Demon Slayer just hit a new level of animation 🤯what is ufotable cooking in that studio!!! Demon Slayer just hit a new level of animation 🤯🔥🔥 what is ufotable cooking in that studio!!!#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 https://t.co/DMWY9ab90s

In the heat of the battle against Hantengu's clones in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, Sekido, Karaku, and Urogi were taken aback when they saw Tanjiro's red sword. Triggered by this sight, Muzan Kibutsuji's memories in Hantengu's forms recognized the red sword as the one wielded by Yorichii, the Demon Slayer who nearly killed their master. Furthermore, as Tanjiro swung his sword, his motions greatly resembled those of Yorichii, leaving both the characters and the audience in awe.

This revelation from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 has significant implications for the series, as it establishes a direct link between Tanjiro and Yorichii, the legendary Demon Slayer, considered the strongest swordsman in history. The discovery that Tanjiro's blade turns red in combat, just like Yorichii's, suggests that he may have the potential to inherit the legendary swordsman's power and prowess. This connection adds another layer to Tanjiro's character and his quest to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, as well as find a cure for his sister Nezuko.

Moreover, Tanjiro's use of the Hinokami Kagura: Dragon Sun Halo Head Dance to decapitate Hantengu's clones serves to further illustrate the parallel between him and Yorichii. It shows that Tanjiro is not only growing stronger as a Demon Slayer but also embracing his connection to the legendary warrior. The acknowledgment of this link between the two characters sets the stage for exciting developments in future episodes and raises questions about the role of Yorichii's legacy in Tanjiro's ultimate fate.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 offered fans a thrilling and emotional experience as the anime continued to explore the depths of its characters and their struggles. The shocking parallel between Tanjiro and Yorichii revealed through the transformation of Tanjiro's blade and his strikingly similar combat moves, adds a new dimension to the story and paves the way for a richer narrative in the episodes to come.

As the series progresses, fans can anticipate even more twists and turns, with Tanjiro's newfound connection to Yorichii serving as a key plot point. This connection will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Tanjiro's development as a Demon Slayer and his ultimate showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji.

Esta♠️ @knyesta this is the craziest screenshot in the entire demon slayer anime this is the craziest screenshot in the entire demon slayer anime https://t.co/CS1MNp5uqa

As the stakes continue to rise and the characters face greater challenges, the audience can look forward to witnessing Tanjiro's growth and the unfolding of Yorichii's legacy in the upcoming episodes of Demon Slayer. The revelation in episode 5 has added depth and intrigue to an already captivating series, leaving fans eager to see how Tanjiro's journey will evolve and how the connection to Yorichii will shape his destiny in the fight against the menacing demons.

Poll : 0 votes