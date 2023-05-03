Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 reveals detailed staff list

Demon Slayer season 3 is well underway, and the fanbase is quite excited as the upcoming episode will introduce Mitsuri to the ongoing battle between Upper Moon demons and the demon hunters. So far, Nezuko, Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Genya have taken on various forms of Hantengu.

Muichiro Tokito will soon encounter the Upper Moon 5 demon Gyokko. There is a sense of anticipation brewing within the anime community. Ufotable, the studio responsible for the production of the series, has done a stellar job with the animation.

Fans are excited to learn more about the staff responsible for the upcoming episode. Sources have provided a detailed list of people working on episode 5, which will be released on May 7, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 staff

Storyboard and Episode Director

Takuya Nonaka (野中 卓也)

Assistant Chief Animation Director

Mika Bando

Mika Kikuchi

Youko Kajiyama

Miyuki Sato

Haruo Sotozaki

Animation Director

Mieko Ogata

Yui Kobayashi

Mika Bando

Masato Nagamori

Takayuki Motegi

Noriko Fujimoto

Youko Kajiyama

Yukiko Saijou

Shiori Shuto

Original Animation Director

Hiroto Kinoshita

Aya Tanaka

Key Animation (Ufotable)

Nozomu Abe

Atsushi Tanaka

Masato Nagamori

Shintarou Nomura

Aya Tanaka

Shougo Fujiwara

Chinatsu Mizushima

Ryou Onoue

Masato Saito

Go Kimura

Key Animation (Freelancers)

Akiko Otsuka

Hiromi Niioka

Noriko Ito

Reiko Arai

Miyako Ota

Kenta Miya

Aiko Oyama

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 release details

According to the weekly schedule maintained by the series, episode 5 will be released on May 7, 2023. All the episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc will be available on Netflix and Disney+ globally. These platforms also have the previous seasons’ episodes in their respective catalogs.

However, fans will have to avail of their paid services to access these episodes. The release date and time will not change unless unforeseen circumstances delay the release process. The release time for various regions is listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7.15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9.15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10.15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3.15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 6.15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7.45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10.15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10.15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11.45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3, episode 5?

Now that Mitsuri Kanroji has finally been alerted about the attack, she will save the villagers from the fish demons that Gyokko summoned. She would also save the village chief, Tecchin, from one of the fish demons. He is also the same person that crafted Mitsuri’s flexible sword.

The upcoming Demon Slayer episode will introduce Gyokko to the audience. Muichiro Tokito would go on to save Kanamori-san in the nick of time. Following that, the Upper Moon 5 demon would show up with his so-called “artwork,” comprising dead villagers held together by swords that have pierced through them.

The episode will likely end with the contents covered in chapter 112 of the manga. The scene would return to the building where Tanjiro and Nezuko were injured. Nezuko would grab Tanjiro’s sword until her hands bled. She would use her Blood Demon Art to burn the blood-stained blade. By increasing the temperature, Tanjiro’s sword would glow red.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

