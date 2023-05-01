Demon Slayer season 3: Fan edit captures Tanjiro's confidence better than Ufotable's animation

Demon Slayer season 3 has become one of the most popular anime series of the Spring 2023 season since it began airing roughly a month ago. Fans, who are absolutely in love with the latest installment, are praising the plot, action, and emotion that the series has put on display so far. However, for all its positives, there have also been a few negatives fans have pointed out.

Following a brilliant incident unfolding in recent episodes, Demon Slayer season 3 has faced yet another controversy. While fans were initially displeased with a scene, a recent fan edit (which many are asserting to be better than Ufotable Studi’s animated version) has stirred up the controversy even more.

While many of these fans emphasize that they aren’t necessarily complaining about the product Ufotable delivered, they claim that there may be some room for improvement. Given the recent fan edit of the Demon Slayer season 3 scene in question, many are agreeing with this assessment.

Demon Slayer season 3 fight scene unfortunately lacks intense confidence Tanjiro has in source material

Sketchy Artist @SketchyArtist05 Not complaining, i just feel like Ufotable didn’t capture tanjiro’s confidence very well so i edited it a bit! #鬼滅の刃 Not complaining, i just feel like Ufotable didn’t capture tanjiro’s confidence very well so i edited it a bit! #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/LKqy8ZaPSH

Demon Slayer season 3’s latest episode saw Tanjiro take on the various personalities of Hantengu all by himself, with Muichiro Tokito busy protecting villagers. While Tanjiro does have back-up in the form of Nezuko and Genya Shinazugawa, the two are also busy taking on one of the Hantengu personalities, leaving Tanjiro to deal with at least two at a time.

In the original manga source material created, written, and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Tanjiro’s expression during this situation is one that oozes confidence. The sharp lines of his expression in that specific moment make it seem as though he has the utmost confidence in himself and is certain that he’ll emerge victorious.

However, according to some, Ufotable Studio’s adaptation of the scene didn’t necessarily communicate the same sentiment to anime-watchers. While this is obviously a subjective opinion, a sizable portion of the series’ online fanbase agrees with this assessment. There’s also the fact that this misstep comes following what has been an otherwise fantastic adaptation thus far.

A major reason why fans might be upset with the change is that Tanjiro’s expression in the anime is completely different than it is in the manga. Whereas the manga sees Tanjiro grinning with a seemingly joyful and confident expression, the anime’s adaptation changes his features and expression to appear much more cautious and almost nervous.

While it’s not exactly difficult to envision Tanjiro being nervous, it’s clear that this was not Gotouge’s intent for the scene. Considering that an anime adaptation is heavily judged by its faithfulness to the source material, this is a major misstep for Ufotable’s adaptation. While it’s surely one that they will undoubtedly recover from, fans are nevertheless upset at this seemingly pointless decision to move away from the source material’s intentions.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

