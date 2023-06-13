Demon Slayer: What was Tanjiro's dad sick with in the anime? Explained

Demon Slayer series, much like most shonen anime and manga titles, has a few mysterious elements that haven’t been explored. Given the length of the manga series, the author chose not to explore the backstories of every single character in the series, but only the main ones that have a significant effect on the overall plot.

There is a character in the Demon Slayer series, who barely had any screen time, but had a lasting impact on the overarching plot. The character in question is none other Tanjuro Kamado, the protagonist’s father.

This character’s backstory wasn’t really explored in the story. One question that most fans have is - what was Tanjiro’s father sick with? Before we get into the answer it is imperative to note that the manga has not provided an explicit reason. Therefore, this article will be speculative in nature.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Taking a deeper dive into the series and understanding more about Tanjuro Kamado

What was Tanjiro’s father sick with? It is quite possible that Tanjuro Kamado died of an illness like typhoid or tuberculosis, something which didn’t really have a cure at that time. However, there is an interesting theory that connects Tanjuro, Breath of the Sun, and the Demon Slayer Mark.

In the manga, we saw Tanjuro kill a bear with ease, and there was an interesting aspect to that interaction. He was able to utilize the Transparent World skill which only a handful of people have managed to unlock with the Mark. This skill has a direct connection to the Demon Slayer Mark in the series. If that’s the case, there is a high chance that Tanjuro Kamado was born with the Mark.

During the earlier parts of the series, one can notice the massive mark on his forehead which resembled the one that Yoriichi had. The character also explicitly stated that he was born with it. If that’s the case, it isn’t altogether impossible that he managed to activate during the earlier stages of his life.

Now there is a rule governing the laws of the Mark which could dispute the theory. Those who activate it cannot live for longer than 25 years. The payoff for exceptional strength, speed, and endurance came with a price. However, there was an exception to that - Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

The legendary swordsman managed to live for about 80 years before he died of natural causes. Given that Tanjuro was slightly older than 25 at that time, one could derive an interesting observation here. Sun Breathing users could have a special relationship with the Demon Slayer Mark. Therefore, the theory of Tanjuro Kamado possibly activating the Mark could be a potential reason for his untimely death.

In conclusion, there are two possible reasons for the death of this character. The first and most probable cause could be due to an illness such as typhoid or tuberculosis. Another reason could be the presence of the Mark which could have led to his death. That being said, the manga didn’t provide any explanation regarding the death of this character and the cause of his death is still unknown.

