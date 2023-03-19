Demon Slayer: Who is going to fill in for Gyuutaro and Daki as the new Upper Rank 6

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc was one of the most enjoyable arcs of the series, introducing the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who played a major role in defeating the Upper Moon demons. Aside from the jaw-dropping visuals and high-octane action, this arc was replete with humor. Moreover, Ufotable’s top-tier animation has been consistent since day 1, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc.

Daki and Gyutaro were the main antagonists of the Entertainment District arc. The duo was formidable opponents who almost managed to kill all the demon hunters in the area, including the Sound Hashira. Moreover, their ability to manipulate blood and obi was impressive.

If not for Nezuko’s ability to burn the poison in their blood, the Demon Slayer Corps would have suffered a massive loss. However, these demon siblings were destroyed, creating a new spot for the Upper Moon 6. As such, the anime is now going to introduce a new character, Kaigaku, who will replace Daki and Gyutaro as the new Upper Moon 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters and contains mention of suicide.

The new Upper Moon 6, who replaces Daki and Gyutaro in Demon Slayer, has connections with Zenitsu

Kaigaku before he turned into a demon in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

After the success of the previous season, a crucial question has been floating around - “Who will replace Daki and Gyutaro as the new Upper Moon 6?”. The answer to this is Kaigaku, who will be seen as the new Upper Moon 6 in the series.

Before he turned into a demon, he was a demon hunter who had trained under Jigoro, the former Thunder Hashira and Zenitsu’s trainer. Kaigaku was Zenitsu’s senior at the dojo. Moreover, viewers even get a brief glimpse of Kaigaku when the anime showed Zenitsu’s memories of himself training at his dojo.

One fateful day, this young demon hunter encountered Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon, and ended up battling him. However, the result wasn’t surprising as Kokushibo managed to defeat him easily.

Kaigaku as seen in the Demon Slayer manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The young demon hunter then had two options: die or live as a demon for the rest of his life. Determined to live irrespective of any circumstances, Kaigaku took a small portion of Muzan’s blood and became the new Upper Moon 6 demon. After this, Jigoro, his master, committed seppuku (ritual suicide) upon learning about his former student turning into a demon.

Kaigaku’s fate in the Demon Slayer series

In the manga, after Zenitsu Agatsuma learns about Jigoro’s death, he is deeply saddened by the chain of events. He goes on to search for the demon Kaigaku and finally encounters him. However, for the first time in the series, Zenitsu not only stays conscious during this fight but also talks back to a strong demon, showing no signs of fear.

Zenitsu performing the Seventh Form against Kaigaku (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

In the Demon Slayer series, Kaigaku was seen as a demon who had the ability to utilize the Thunder Breathing technique. Unlike Zenitsu, he was able to master all forms except for the first one. On the other hand, Zenitsu could only master the first form.

The fight didn’t last long, as the demon was thoroughly overwhelmed by Zenitsu’s speed and strength. The blond demon hunter even created a new technique, which became the seventh form called “Flaming Thunder God.” As it happened, this was the technique that ended Kaigaku’s life.

