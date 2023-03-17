Demon Slayer: Why does Inosuke look like a girl? Explained

Inosuke Hashibira is arguably one of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series.

He is known for his hyper-aggressive demeanor and tenacity when battling strong opponents. Very few in the series can match his enthusiasm for fighting. One of the main reasons for his rise in popularity was his interactions with other characters, especially during the Entertainment District arc of the anime and manga series.

He was constantly arguing with Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira and this led to some hilarious moments. However, fans shouldn’t mistake his comedic effect on the series for a lack of strength since he is one of the most dynamic and explosive fighters in the series.

That being said, there is one question that fans have been wondering about for quite some time. The Demon Slayer fanbase wants to understand why Inosuke has a very feminine face. While fans have some theories, it is worth noting that the manga series has yet to provide an explanation for this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers as Inosuke’s backstory has been mentioned below. This is explored in the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: Understanding more about Inosuke, his past, and possible reasons for his feminine appearance

Inosuke was raised by boars (Image via Netflix)

Inosuke Hashibira is a demon hunter who spent most of his life in the jungle and was raised by boars, which is one of the reasons why he has boar-like headgear. Another interesting fact is that his fighting style is aggressive, explosive, dynamic, and quite powerful.

Unlike most demon hunters, Inosuke wasn’t taught a specific breathing technique. Instead, he developed his own by mimicking the animals around him. This is one of the reasons why his fighting style is raw, and demands extreme flexibility that the average human being does not possess.

The reason why Inosuke has feminine facial features could be due to the fact that his mother was extremely beautiful, and he inherited a massive portion of her genes. Fans never really saw his father and the only thing they know about him was that his father was abusive. His mother ran away from her house and she was forced to abandon Inosuke into the river since she was being pursued by a very powerful demon.

Another reason why Inosuke could have feminine facial features could be explained from a writer’s perspective. If Inosuke had kept his mask on, no one would expect him to have feminine facial features owing to his extremely aggressive and animal-like behavior.

This behavior is enhanced by the brilliant voice acting as well. Thus, giving Inosuke feminine facial features is a great way to add another dimension to this character since there is a juxtaposition of two polar opposite qualities.

This has also led to a few memorable and funny interactions in the Demon Slayer series. One of the most notable moments was Tanjiro’s reaction to Inosuke’s face when it was revealed. Zenitsu Agatsuma, who was also present in the scene was unable to believe his eyes.

This implementation in character design is not unique to Demon Slayer as there are several male characters that have feminine features. This is done to facilitate specific interactions between characters, and in some cases, romance as well.

