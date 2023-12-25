Demon Slayer: Why does Muzan Kibutsuji want to capture Nezuko Kamado? Explained

In the Demon Slayer series, Kibutsuji Muzan has done some of the most heinous things, making him one of the most hated characters. He single-handedly created a horde of demons that terrorize an entire nation. All of this is being done for one reason - to achieve his true goal. His true goal is to achieve immortality and immunity to sunlight.

To further his quest, he is constantly in search of a particular plant that could potentially lend him immunity to the sun. However, other pieces to his plan include capturing Nezuko Kamado. But how will Muzan benefit from capturing a weak demon like Nezuko? What is the reason for this in the Demon Slayer? In order to understand the reason for this, we must retrieve information from the manga chapters of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Understanding why Muzan wants to capture Nezuko in the Demon Slayer

Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

Before delving deeper into this topic, it is important to understand why the Kamado family was targeted in the first place. Readers familiar with the manga will know that the Kamado family's killing wasn’t just due to the fact that a demon wanted human blood.

Muzan himself targeted this family because of their connection to the Breath of the Sun. Yoriichi taught his technique to Sumiyoshi Kamado, which was passed down. Kibutsuji Muzan caught wind of this and killed the entire family while turning one of them into a demon.

Nezuko Kamado as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko was turned into a demon on purpose for one reason. She hailed from a lineage filled with people who practiced the Breath of the Sun. Kibutsuji Muzan intended to turn her into a demon in order to explore the possibility of a demon receiving immunity to sunlight. Things became quite exciting for the Demon King in the anime and manga series during the Swordsmith Village arc.

By the conclusion of this arc, Nezuko Kamado achieved immunity to sunlight as a demon. She even managed to utter her first words after being turned into a demon. Due to this milestone, Muzan wanted to capture Nezuko in order to achieve his true goal - immunity from the sunlight. This would give him true immortality.

Kibutsuji Muzan has the ability to look at the world through the eyes of the demons he created. He was able to see Nezuko stand in the sunlight while being alive, as Hantengu was slowly dying from the sun.

If Muzan managed to catch Nezuko Kamado, he would perform a variety of experiments and study her blood. He even stated that devouring that girl alone would give him immunity to the sun. He is someone who would do anything to achieve his goals, and this can be observed in his desire to consume Nezuko.

For those who exclusively follow the anime, Muzan’s fall in the series will be a thrilling development. Despite his efforts to catch Nezuko Kamado, he fails. Furthermore, with people like Shinobu Kocho and Tamayo working with the Demon Slayer Corps, they manage to outwit the Demon King, making it one of the most satisfying moments of the animanga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.