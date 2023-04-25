Did Hitler actually appear in the Dragon Ball Anime? A bizarre cameo, explained

The Dragon Ball series is not only known for its over-the-top fight scenes but also for how big and comprehensive the universe is. There is a wide array of characters belonging to different races. While there are a few bizarre characters in the show, there was a particular cameo that seemed to have shocked the entire fanbase.

After watching Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, a strange question arises: Did Hitler appear in the series? The answer to that question is yes. While the character’s name was not Hitler, it certainly was a caricature of the Nazi leader. This is by far the strangest cameo appearance that one could find in anime. This character’s name was The Dictator.

All about The Dictator, Hitler's caricature in Dragon Ball

lia 👻 @liaaposting WHY IS HITLER IN DRAGON BALL WHY IS HITLER IN DRAGON BALL https://t.co/zhleGkUIfD

The Dictator, a caricature of Adolf Hitler, is a minor villain in the series. The character has an outfit similar to the Austrian-born politician. However, the insignia is a cross as opposed to the Swastika the Nazis were known for.

He had a similar mustache and wore a military uniform paired with a Commissar’s cap. He also sported a red-colored armband that resembled the outfit worn by the Nazi leader. This character was incredibly short, comparable to Gohan and Gotenk’s height.

The Dictator was resurrected from Hell. He and other villains that were unable to defeat Team Dragon came back to Earth. Upon coming to Earth, he and his army of undead fought against Goten and Trunks.

Despite their efforts, they were defeated when Goten and Trunks fused to become Gotenks. This fusion is beloved by many within the Dragon Ball community. Gotenks launched the Super Ghost Kamikaze attack. This rather childish technique proved to be quite effective against the Dictator and his army.

Another instance proves that this character from the Dragon Ball series was modeled after Adolf Hitler. In the Funimation English dubbed version, there was a rather problematic statement issued by The Dictator.

When he saw Trunks and Goten go Super Saiyan, he stated that he should have recruited both these characters because they had blue eyes and blonde hair. This obvious comment on race aligned with Hitler’s belief system. This is clear proof that The Dictator was a cameo of Adolf Hitler.

The Dictator was always seen inside a tank and performed a salute that was similar to the ones performed by the Nazi soldiers.

There is another interesting take on this character from the Dragon Ball series. While the character is certainly modeled after Adolf Hitler, a particular design element pays homage to Charlie Chaplin.

In Charlie Chaplin’s movie, titled The Great Dictator, Chaplin plays the role of Adenoid Hynkel, an obvious parody of Adolf Hitler. Adenoid Hynkel sported an outfit with two “X” as its insignia. While the main reason for The Dictator to have the X was to avoid offending people, the choice of having an “X” could be to pay homage to Charlie Chaplin as well.

