Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 teases season 2 with an unexpected reveal

Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 finally aired on March 26, 2023, with several important reveals and plot twists keeping fans teetering in anticipation. Digimon Ghost Game has been riding the hype train for the last few episodes now, with the epic finale answering several questions fans have been wondering about throughout its run.

While it answered many doubts, Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 also set up new questions to be answered. Since the latest reveal with Gammamon and his alter-ego GulusGammaon, shocking information has come to light that not only sets up a sequel but has the potential to change the face of the Digimon franchise forever.

Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 sets up a sequel with the main antagonist being GulusGammamon's former enemy

Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 picks up from where episode 66 left off and wastes no time delving into Gammamon's mind. The somber scenes elucidating Gammamon's last few moments of life as he watches his friends and family fade away were heartbreaking to watch. However, all was not lost, as Hiro hears a mysterious voice speak, giving him one chance to delve into Gammamon's mind and save his being from fading away.

Even at the risk of his own life, Hiro does this but soon comes across the remnants of GulugGammamon/Regulusmon that were slowly taking over his partner's psyche. However, Hiro is able to send it off and find a barely alive Gammamon lying prone on the ground, with half of his body having faded away. Hiro manages to hug him tightly, reminding him of the fond memories that they share and they break free.

This gives Siriusmon (Gammamon's final form) the last bit of strength he needs to fight against Regulusmon and he defeats the Dark Dragon, sealing him back inside his own body. GulusGammamon is given another chance to live but Gammamon makes him promise to restore the digital world. This is when the protagonists meet the mastermind Quantamon who has been sending the Digimon to the real world in an effort to save them.

Here, GulusGammamon's true intentions are revealed, as he tells everyone present that he is in fact an alien that was only seeking to get revenge on an enormous, omnipotent being that had destroyed his planet. However, the entity responsible for the genocide of his species was soon arriving on Earth. As such, his fate is closely entwined with both humans and Digimon.

The series concludes with the protagonists, including GulusGammamon, acting as ambassadors between the human and Digital worlds. At the end of Digimon Ghost Game episode 67, Hiro, Ruli, Kiyoshiro, and their partners attempt to build a new liminal zone between the human and the Digital worlds where both kinds could live in harmony.

Final thoughts

Fans can expect to see a sequel to Digimon Ghost Game, though nothing official has been announced yet. However, a number of loose ends need to be wrapped up, with the most pressing question on everyone's mind being the identity of GulusGammamon's adversary.

Extraterrestrial organisms have never been introduced in the Digimon franchise, so this opens up the possibility of fictional worlds beyond the digital world existing in this universe. Furthermore, GulusGammamon's inclusion as a fully-fledged member of the team holds many questions. How far will he be able to work with his teammates? As of Digimon Ghost Game episode 67, his future is uncertain.

He has not even reached his final evolution yet, which he might be able to unlock with the help of his friends in the future. The final thing most fans are looking forward to explore is the dynamic between human beings and Digimon in this new common space that they will share.

