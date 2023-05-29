Do You Love Your Mom Season 2: What to expect

Do You Love Your Mom season 2 is highly anticipated by its fans. While the anime's first season did not succeed in amassing a huge audience, it did manage to accumulate a dedicated fanbase. After the first season aired, several fans started reading the light novels. Meanwhile, the rest of the fans are still waiting for Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 to be announced.

Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, written by Dachima Inaka and illustrated by Pochi Iida, is a light novel series. Following its success, the series was given a manga adaptation by Meicha. Soon after, J.C. Staff gave the series an anime adaptation, which premiered in 2019.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Do You Love Your Mom light novel.

What to expect from Do You Love Your Mom season 2?

Masato's hero party vs Ribele fiends

Amante as seen in Do You Love Your Mom (Image via J.C.Staff)

Do You Love Your Mom season 2 is yet to be announced. However, given that the anime ended on a cliffhanger, fans can expect it to be announced sooner or later.

The last episode of Do You Love Your Mom season 1 saw Masato, Mamako, and their group ascending the tower dungeon to defeat Amante. The fiend from the anti-mother party, Ribele, was planning to get rid of all mothers in the world. Thus, she was planning to wish for the same. Nevertheless, Masato and his group were able to stop her.

With one fiend defeated, Masumi Shirase asked the hero party to defeat the other three fiends from the anti-mother party. Hence, fans could witness the hero party go up against other fiends from the Ribele party in the possible sequel season.

Mamako might win money at the Casino

Wise, Porta, and Medhi (Image via J.C.Staff)

After Masako came to accept that he liked his adventure with his mother Mamako, it seemed like things had eased up for them. The hero party will have to deal with a new issue, though. At the casino, Wise, Porta, and Medhi are likely to lose a lot of money. Thus, the girls will have to become prizes themselves.

Masato will therefore need to make a lot of money rapidly in order to save them. However, Mamako might have a better plan, as she will become a bunny girl and win a lot of money by firing off royal straight flushes at the casino. Thus, Mamako might become popular and also rescue the girls from the casino in Do You Love Your Mom season 2.

Mamako might participate in a tournament

Mamako as seen in Do You Love Your Mom (Image via J.C.Staff)

Following her success at the casino, Mamako might have something new brewing for herself. As per the light novel, Mamako might participate in a tournament in Do You Love Your Mom season 2. The competition will be held to decide the number one mother in the game world.

Therefore, fans can expect to see other mothers of the game world in Do You Love Your Mom season 2. With them, there is also the possibility that their hero parties could also make their appearances.

Unfortunately, considering that Do You Love Your Mom season 2 is yet to be announced, anime fans may have to wait for quite some time.

