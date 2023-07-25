One of the highlights of anime released in 2007 was the Devil May Cry anime. The eponymous action video game series from Capcom served as the inspiration for the anime. The anime series follows demon hunter Dante, who is half demon and half human himself.

Dante is the proprietor and runs his own demon-hunting company, named Devil May Cry. Aside from this, the other characters in the anime series are modelled after those from well-known CAPCOM PlayStation 2 games.

A renewed interest in Devil May Cry has now led fans to wonder whether the anime has a second season. Unfortunately, Devil May Cry anime does not have a season 2, but a new installment of the franchise will soon be available.

Why it is unlikely that the Devil May Cry anime will get a season 2

Does Devil May Cry anime have a season 2? Explained (Image via Madhouse)

The Devil May Cry anime premiered on Japanese television on June 14, 2007, with a total of 12 episodes. As the anime was released, the otaku community was ecstatic, since the story is based on the action video game series and takes place between Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2.

Madhouse Animation Studio was responsible for the anime series, which was helmed by Shin Itagaki. Shin is best known for the anime series, Berserk, and fans are familiar with Madhouse thanks to a number of well-known anime, including One Punch Man, Monster, Hunter x Hunter, and Death Note.

Despite interest in a second season, the anime series Devil May Cry has yet to receive or announce an upcoming installment. Additionally, it is doubtful that the anime will get a second season. The main reason for this is that it has been a long time since the first season was released.

However, there have also been instances of long-forgotten series being brought back, key among them being the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Durarara!! X2, and others.

There is another reason that the anime might not get a second season. This is because Netflix will soon be debuting a brand-new anime series based on Devil May Cry. This was revealed to the public in 2018 when Adi Shankar, who is also known for producing Castlevania, made the announcement that he had obtained the rights to produce a Devil May Cry anime series for Netflix.

It must be noted that the upcoming Devil May Cry anime series on Netflix will not be a continuation of Shin Itagaki's anime, which debuted in 2007.

It was also revealed that the fresh anime would have more than one season and would feature a total of 8 episodes. However, there are no exact dates or release window for the new series.

Final thoughts

While a second season of the anime does not seem to be on the cards, viewers can watch the brand new anime series Devil May Cry when it premieres on Netflix. In addition, it will be intriguing to watch how the new anime series' plot unfolds since it has not yet been made public.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

