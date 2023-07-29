Does the Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime have a manga? Explained

Dreaming Boy is a Realist is a popular anime series that garnered a ton of attention in the recent past. This romantic comedy series is popular because it revolves around two people who like each other but don’t let the other person know about their feelings. This series, animated by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, has been well-received, and the viewers also appreciated the animation.

While most anime series are adaptations of manga series, it isn’t quite the case here. Dreaming Boy is a Realist was a light novel series that was written by Okemaru. However, the light novel wasn’t just adapted into anime, it was also adapted into a manga series. Illustrated by Popuri Yoshikita, the manga was serialized on the Shonen Ace Plus website, which is a part of Kadokawa.

Dreaming Boy is a Realist: Status of the anime, manga, and the light novel series

Manga

As stated earlier, the manga is an adaptation of the light novel series. At the time of writing this article, there are a total of 16 chapters. However, the terminology can be slightly confusing since certain chapters are split into two halves.

Fans can read the latest chapter on Shōnen Ace Plus, which is Kadokawa Shoten’s website. The serialization has been happening on this website since March 2021. As of June, the manga chapters have been compiled into four volumes.

Anime

Bullet NOX @BulletNox Avance del episodio 04 de "The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist".

#夢見る男子

pic.twitter.com/kuBo0pkKMq Avance del episodio 04 de "The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist".

Dreaming Boy is a Realist has released a total of four episodes. The anime is being produced by two studios - Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. The fifth episode is set to be released on August 1, 2023, at 2 am JST. The latest episode of this series is available only on HIDIVE. The release timings for various regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below

Pacific Standard Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10.30 am

Central Standard Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 12.30 am

Eastern Standard Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 1.30 pm

British Summer Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 6.30 pm

Indian Standard Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11 pm

Central European Standard Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Monday, July 31, 2023 at 3 am

Philippines Time - Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 3 am

Brazil Time - Tuesday, August 1 at 1.30 am

Light Novel

Runayeon @runayeonn



Anime: The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

#anime pic.twitter.com/5j8jeSetqR The Most Relatable Anime Award this season goes to...Anime: The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

Written by Okemaru, the light novel made its debut way back in 2018. It was launched as a web novel on Shosetsuka ni Naro. Later, Hobby Japan acquired this series, and it was released as a light novel.

During this phase, an illustrator, Saba Mizore, worked on it. As of April 2023, Dreaming Boy is a Realist has released eight volumes. Monogatari Novels is responsible for the licensing of the English version of the light novel.

Stay tuned for more Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.