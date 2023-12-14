Does Jushiro Ukitake have a Bankai in Bleach? Explained

Bleach is a well-known anime and manga series that has a massive universe with a vast number of characters. These characters vary significantly not only in terms of character design but also in terms of personalities. One such character whose popularity has grown ever since the release of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is Jushiro Ukitake.

Jushiro Ukitake is an important character in the Bleach series since he is the Captain of the 13th Squad in the Gotei 13. This accomplishment is noteworthy, as attaining the rank of Captain is a feat not achieved by many in the series. In fact, only the strongest make it to the rank of a Captain.

Therefore, the fanbase seems to be asking one question in particular - does Jushiro Ukitake have a Bankai in the Bleach series? To address this query, it can be confirmed that, yes, Jushiro Ukitake does wield a Bankai in the Bleach series.

Disclaimer: This article could contain spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Bleach: About Jushiro Ukitake

Jushiro Ukitake as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jushiro Ukitake is a tall man with white hair and black eyebrows. As per the lore in the Bleach series, Jushiro was afflicted with a lung disease which changed the color of his hair. This illness is the reason why this character is often seen resting and recovering at Ugendo, which is his family’s estate. He was an impressive combatant who went on to become the Captain of the 13th Squad.

One of the most important aspects of any Shinigami in this anime and manga series is their weapon. Ukitake wields a Zanpakuto named Sogyo no Kotowari. His Shikai is, however, well-known, and viewers have witnessed the character use this during fights on various occasions.

The Shikai incantation is “All Ye Waves, Become My Shield. All Ye Thunder, Become My Blade.” Chanting these words releases the Shikai, splitting one blade into two, which is connected by a long red-colored thread.

However, fans have yet to witness Ukitake’s Bankai in the Bleach series. Despite holding the position of power as a Captain of the 13th Squad, we know that he surely has a Bankai. But its form was never disclosed since he died before he could use it. This isn’t uncommon, as there are plenty of characters in the series who have who possess Bankai, but their forms were never revealed. Some examples are - Sosuke Aizen, Isshin Kurosaki, Shuehei Hisagi, Shinji Hirako, and Retsu Unohana.

That being said, there are plenty of theories that fans have put forth regarding the appearance of Ukitake’s Bankai. By far it has been revealed that the Zanpakuto to Shikai transformation splits his blade into two. One fan, in particular, believes that his Bankai could have split the blade into three, with the third floating above him at all times.

Comment byu/Reina-de-Rosas from discussion inbleach Expand Post

In the Shikai form, the left blade absorbs the attack, and the right blade releases it back with higher intensity. In the Bankai form, the floating blade could develop a lightning discharge, further amplifying the attack.

This would have been an aesthetically pleasing design, which is also quite functional. Furthermore, the working of his Bankai would also be similar to that of his Shikai, except it has a higher power output. However, it is important to note that this is merely a fan theory, and the manga never revealed Jushiro Ukitake’s Bankai.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.