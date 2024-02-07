Does Muzan appear in the 2024 Demon Slayer movie? Explained

The 2024 Demon Slayer movie has created considerable anticipation among fans, who found the first three seasons quite exceptional and enjoyable. While various characters have gotten their fair share of screen time so far, the upcoming movie will focus on a story arc that will not feature a main antagonist.

Story arcs like the Swordsmith Village arc, the Entertainment District arc, and the Mugen Train arc, all had specific villains. This has led fans to wonder - does Muzan appear in the Demon Slayer movie? Interestingly, it seems Muzan will not be appearing in the 2024 Demon Slayer movie.

The upcoming story arc will serve as a segue to a portion of the story where the stakes will be at their highest. A closer look at the Hashira Training arc offers more clarity on this subject.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the 2024 Demon Slayer movie.

The 2024 Demon Slayer movie: Key events in the Hashira Training arc and Muzan’s involvement

The runtime of the 2024 Demon Slayer film is 1 hour and 44 minutes. As per the series’ trends, it will most likely cover the first episode of the next season, which will be an hour long.

Ufotable has been pretty faithful to the source material and rarely added anime-only scenes in order for fans to enjoy good pacing. However, the Hashira Training arc has only eight chapters in total. If the first episode is going to be one hour long, it will cover nearly half the story arc.

Hashiras are called for a meeting in the upcoming story arc (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

This is why we have reason to believe that the movie might feature some anime-only scenes. Since the Hashira Training arc will mark the beginning of an all-out war between the demons and demon hunters, Ufotable could capitalize on this and give fans a couple of fresh anime-only scenes. These scenes could focus on character interactions, which is one of the strengths of this series.

As for the key events, the entire arc will focus on the Hashiras creating a training routine for demon hunters to gain access to the Demon Slayer Marks. The upcoming Demon Slayer movie might focus on the Hashira meeting as well as a few character interactions involving some fan-favorites like Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tanjiro, and a couple of Hashiras. Furthermore, Tengen Uzui will return to the series to train budding demon hunters.

Kibutsuji Muzan locates Ubuyashiki's location in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Meanwhile, when it comes to the involvement of Kibutsuji Muzan in the 2024 Demon Slayer movie, he will not be making an appearance. However, fans can expect him to make an appearance towards the end of the season. Muzan plays a very important role in the story, since his actions towards the end of the anime will mark the transition to the next and one of the most important arcs, the Infinity Castle arc.

The Demon King will continue with his deviant ways and locate Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s location with Nakime’s help. Muzan will make his way to Ubuyashiki’s chambers and greet the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, who is incredibly ill and in a near-vegetative state.

The arc will end on a massive cliffhanger, as the two confront each other while the Hashiras and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps attempt to rush to their leader’s residence.

