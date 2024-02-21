Does Sung Jinwoo appear in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok? explained

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok seems to be a topic of discussion among fans who are currently watching the anime adaptation of the manhwa series. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a web novel title that serves as a sequel to the Solo Leveling series. It is written by the same author and the story seems to center around a character who is related to Sung Jin-Woo by blood.

Given that he is the main character of the prequel series, fans are interested to know about his involvement in the web novel. Therefore, one important question seems to crop up during various discussions that take place on the internet.

Does Sung Jin-Woo appear in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok? To know more about this, let’s take a look at the synopsis of the story which will help us understand just how much he is involved in the sequel web novel.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the original manhwa series as well as the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok web novel.

Understanding whether or not Sung Jin-Woo appears in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the manhwa (Image via D&C Media/Chugong)

Does Sung Jin-Woo appear in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok? In short, yes, Sung Jin-Woo makes an appearance in the web novel series. There are mentions of the character in the earlier parts of the series. This is because the Ragnarok web novel is a sequel to the original story. Therefore, the first few chapters of the web novel mention the presence of Sung Jin-Woo.

As per the synopsis, the initial phase of the web novel series highlights Sung Jin-Woo’s missions. The sequel begins with the character staying in outer space and fending off various radical elements that pose a threat to the existence of the planet.

Sung Suho as seen in the epilogue of the original manhwa series (Image via D&C Media/Chugong)

However, the focus of the sequel web novel will completely shift from Sung Jin-Woo to his son, Sung Suho. While Sung Suho’s father is fighting in space, he continues to peacefully exist on Earth.

Furthermore, his powers were initially sealed which is why at first, he is oblivious to his own latent powers. However, there comes a point in the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok series where he explores his true powers. Unfortunately, this also sets off a string of seemingly unrelated events that endanger his life.

To reiterate the earlier statement, Sung Jin-Woo does make an appearance in the sequel series. However, the focus will mainly be on his son and not on him. His son was born powerful and therefore has the potential to surpass his father. Therefore, his skill progression will be the main motif here.

Where to read the sequel web novel?

The biggest issue with this web novel is its availability. The author released a total of 105 chapters in one go, and all the chapters are available on KakaoPage, which is a South Korean website that contains a host of web novels and manhwas.

This page is restricted geographically, and it can only be accessed by devices in South Korea. The use of VPN is also futile since the webpage will not load. Fans are waiting for further notification surrounding the global release of the web novel series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.