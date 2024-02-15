Does Sung Jinwoo like Esil in Solo Leveling manhwa? Explained

The Solo Leveling series is performing incredibly well, and fans are eager to see Sung Jin-Woo strengthen as the series progresses. The source material for this show is a manhwa that has completed its run, and fans will realize that plenty more characters will be introduced soon.

One such character in the series is Esil Radiru. She will appear later in the series and is a minor character in the manhwa. Despite the lack of screen time, fans who have read the manhwa have reason to believe there was potential romantic interest between these characters.

This leads to the question - does Sung Jin-Woo like Esil in Solo Leveling? No, Sung Jin-Woo did not have any romantic interest in Esil, and looking at the manhwa chapters should give us more information regarding the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa chapters.

Solo Leveling: Why Sung Jin-Woo doesn’t have a romantic interest in Esil?

Esil Radiru as seen in the manhwa series (Image via D&C Media/Chugong)

In order to understand the reason for the statement mentioned above, it is essential to take a look at certain events that put Esil and Sung Jin-Woo together. Sung Jin-Woo had reached the 80th floor of the Demon Castle and was forced to fight against the knights from Esil’s clan since her father was the one who dispatched him.

He easily defeated them and spared Esil’s life only because she begged for mercy, and her appearance resembled a human being. He used Esil’s help to retrieve the Holy Water of Life in the Solo Leveling series. She also played an important role in helping him defeat Baran. She caused a distraction, creating the perfect opening for Sung Jin-Woo to defeat him.

She was clearly in love with Sung Jin-Woo and wanted him to accompany her to a feast. She wanted to celebrate because her clan was at the top of the demon food chain because of all the enemies Sung Jin-Woo defeated.

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the manhwa series (Image via D&C Media/Chugong)

Esil was curious as to why the protagonist of the Solo Leveling series spared her clan. He said that he took a liking to her, and manhwa fans falsely read this as a potential romantic interest. This statement does not reflect a romantic interest but is merely whimsical. The fact that her appearance was similar to a human being’s played a massive role.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Sung Jin-Woo has expressed romantic interest in Cha Hae-In on numerous occasions in the manhwa series. Even before the universe reset, Sung Jin-Woo displayed moments of affection toward her. After resetting the universe, he ensured that every single mistake he had made prior to the reset was undone.

Not only did he neutralize the threat in time, but he also managed to marry Cha Hae-In later on in the Solo Leveling manhwa series. They also proceeded to have a child later on in the manhwa. This clearly indicates that Sung Jin-Woo didn’t have any romantic interest in Esil.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.