Dr. Stone season 3 teases Minecraft crossover in its grand premiere

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 became an overnight sensation, taking the internet by storm with an unanticipated crossover with Minecraft. Although there has been no official confirmation from either TMS Entertainment or Mojang Studios about the collaboration, the Minecraft reference in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 has been going rampant on Twitter for a while now.

Boichi’s original illustration on page 7 of chapter 90 shows a blocky procedural terrain sketch in Dr. Stone’s manga, a visual representation of Senku and his team mapping their surroundings. However, in the anime adaptation, the characters being displayed as if teleported to Minecraft was an anime-original work of TMS Entertainment, which is presumed to be created for comic relief.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 sees Senku, Ryuusui, and Kohaku in their Minecraft avatars

Marcel 🔱🐙👾💫🔥🌲🥀🍃🧪 ☄️🛸 🎣⏳🦉🌿😈🌙💎🎲📜🦀 @guru_xd I am shocked that this is the first minecraft reference in this shows history



DR: stone is in an interesting place. The story that drove the first two seasons is done and now they need to create a new one but more importantly, create a new hook. Yes the science and creation I am shocked that this is the first minecraft reference in this shows history DR: stone is in an interesting place. The story that drove the first two seasons is done and now they need to create a new one but more importantly, create a new hook. Yes the science and creation https://t.co/7N2usQp9Xd

The first half of Dr. Stone season 3, episode 1, was all about Senku and his friends resuming their quest to acquire the “New World Map.” Since mapping the entire globe in a post-apocalyptic world is not easy, Senku and his friends started with their surroundings, where they discovered many things, like the location of wheat and the herd of mountain goats.

Senku stated that the most fun way to map their surroundings was to mark treasures on the map and pretend they were in a video game, where the three-dimensional world gets procedurally generated as they advance towards a certain direction.

While there was no collab between the anime and the video game, the sound effects and the momentary animated world-building, and even the pixelated map in the end, was a direct reference to Minecraft. For fans of Dr. Stone and Minecraft, this reference in the first episode of Dr. Stone season 3 was one of the biggest surprises they received in 2023.

Fang @SakugaFang I said that it doesn't have a super "ambitious" approach, but I think that nailing some smaller things is one of the things that make Dr. Stone what it is, like how it always manages to make new concepts fun to watch.

A great example is the Minecraft-like scenes in this episode. I said that it doesn't have a super "ambitious" approach, but I think that nailing some smaller things is one of the things that make Dr. Stone what it is, like how it always manages to make new concepts fun to watch.A great example is the Minecraft-like scenes in this episode. https://t.co/ZZ7mYV5ID6

𝖄𝕻ixel☘️ @YPixel_OOOO THEY ACTUALLY THREW IN A MINECRAFT VISUAL LMFAOOOOOO (Dr. Stone S3 #1) THEY ACTUALLY THREW IN A MINECRAFT VISUAL LMFAOOOOOO (Dr. Stone S3 #1) https://t.co/S0MfYVpPrJ

After the series debuted, fans raided Twitter with screenshots of the blocky versions of Senku, Ryuusui, and Kohaku, claiming Dr. Stone has always been a Minecraft anime. Although this debate has been going on for a long time since the series made its debut, fans are content with the reference as, for a few, this ultimate crossover turned out to be one of the historical moments in the anime universe.

Both Minecraft and Dr. Stone universes are centered on the same thing: survival. In Minecraft, players collect resources, build structures, and explore new places, everything they can do to survive.

Minecraft is an open-world game where players are not required to accomplish anything. Being one of the most critically acclaimed video games, Minecraft has often been cited as one of the greatest video games ever created.

edle @JouiZura So happy to have Dr stone back! The Minecraft stuff was cute and funny. I really missed this series and these characters. Also can’t wait for more Ryusui in this season. Love him So happy to have Dr stone back! The Minecraft stuff was cute and funny. I really missed this series and these characters. Also can’t wait for more Ryusui in this season. Love him https://t.co/Sd3dkxVSVG

ʜᴏʟʟᴏᴡsʜᴀᴅᴏᴡ @HoIIoW_ShadoW This will be the best Dr.STONE season by far! First episode was insanely good, imo it did elevate the source material very good. BTW now we need a minecraft-like Dr.STONE game ASAP! This will be the best Dr.STONE season by far! First episode was insanely good, imo it did elevate the source material very good. BTW now we need a minecraft-like Dr.STONE game ASAP! https://t.co/pzX73lloI5

wemer_chan @wemer_chan Minecraft in Dr stone Minecraft in Dr stone 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cJa6bbRI1y

The plot of Dr. Stone also follows a similar sandbox game concept, with adventure as its key theme. The anime sees the people of the Kingdom of Science rebuilding civilization with the help of Senku, a scientific genius who has reinvented some of humanity’s greatest creations, including the telephone, hot air balloon, thermometer, and many more.

Dr. Stone season 3, the latest installment of the anime, will see Senku and his friends set a milestone with their new creation, a gigantic sailing ship, which they will use to explore the other corners of the world and discover the truth behind the petrification light.

