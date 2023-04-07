Dr. Stone season 3 teases Minecraft crossover in its grand premiere

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 became an overnight sensation, taking the internet by storm with an unanticipated crossover with Minecraft. Although there has been no official confirmation from either TMS Entertainment or Mojang Studios about the collaboration, the Minecraft reference in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 has been going rampant on Twitter for a while now.
Boichi’s original illustration on page 7 of chapter 90 shows a blocky procedural terrain sketch in Dr. Stone’s manga, a visual representation of Senku and his team mapping their surroundings. However, in the anime adaptation, the characters being displayed as if teleported to Minecraft was an anime-original work of TMS Entertainment, which is presumed to be created for comic relief.
Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 sees Senku, Ryuusui, and Kohaku in their Minecraft avatars
The first half of Dr. Stone season 3, episode 1, was all about Senku and his friends resuming their quest to acquire the “New World Map.” Since mapping the entire globe in a post-apocalyptic world is not easy, Senku and his friends started with their surroundings, where they discovered many things, like the location of wheat and the herd of mountain goats.
Senku stated that the most fun way to map their surroundings was to mark treasures on the map and pretend they were in a video game, where the three-dimensional world gets procedurally generated as they advance towards a certain direction.
While there was no collab between the anime and the video game, the sound effects and the momentary animated world-building, and even the pixelated map in the end, was a direct reference to Minecraft. For fans of Dr. Stone and Minecraft, this reference in the first episode of Dr. Stone season 3 was one of the biggest surprises they received in 2023.
After the series debuted, fans raided Twitter with screenshots of the blocky versions of Senku, Ryuusui, and Kohaku, claiming Dr. Stone has always been a Minecraft anime. Although this debate has been going on for a long time since the series made its debut, fans are content with the reference as, for a few, this ultimate crossover turned out to be one of the historical moments in the anime universe.
Both Minecraft and Dr. Stone universes are centered on the same thing: survival. In Minecraft, players collect resources, build structures, and explore new places, everything they can do to survive.
Minecraft is an open-world game where players are not required to accomplish anything. Being one of the most critically acclaimed video games, Minecraft has often been cited as one of the greatest video games ever created.
The plot of Dr. Stone also follows a similar sandbox game concept, with adventure as its key theme. The anime sees the people of the Kingdom of Science rebuilding civilization with the help of Senku, a scientific genius who has reinvented some of humanity’s greatest creations, including the telephone, hot air balloon, thermometer, and many more.
Dr. Stone season 3, the latest installment of the anime, will see Senku and his friends set a milestone with their new creation, a gigantic sailing ship, which they will use to explore the other corners of the world and discover the truth behind the petrification light.