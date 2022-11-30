Dragon Ball announces celebratory stream for 'DBS: Super Hero' Blue-Ray release

On Wednesday, November 30, the Dragon Ball Twitter account teased the fans with an exciting announcement about a special program that would feature add-ons of the Super Hero, set to premiere on YouTube from 8 pm on December 7, 2022.

The announcement comes following the success of this year's DBS: Super Hero movie. Produced by Toei Animation, the movie focused on Gohan, Piccolo, and an adorable three-year-old pan. The film lived up to its hype, and fans were delighted to finally see these two characters receive much-needed power-ups.

Dragon Ball: All about the celebratory stream, new chapter, and anime

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



This is the announcement they teased few hours ago

Dragon Ball Super SUPER HERO Package Release Commemorate Special Program "Red Ribbon Army Big Review Meeting" will premiere on YouTube from 8pm on December 7!This is the announcement they teased few hours ago Dragon Ball Super SUPER HERO Package Release Commemorate Special Program "Red Ribbon Army Big Review Meeting" will premiere on YouTube from 8pm on December 7!This is the announcement they teased few hours ago 💀https://t.co/s4axh4VaHi

The short teaser released on the official Dragon Ball Twitter account featured voice actors such as Toshio Furukawa, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kensuke Ohta, and Ryota Takeuchi standing in front of a life-sized Piccolo figurine. The reveal then panned to another life-sized figurine of Ultimate Gohan from the movie.

The teaser then showed the mangaka and team surrounded by what seemed like lots of new merchandise from the film. What's more, Toriyama was sporting an official Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero jacket, designed using all the movie's major characters.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Anime Comic Cover (HQ).



Release: December 2 Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Anime Comic Cover (HQ).Release: December 2 https://t.co/pxK1oVNKfx

The short teaser also featured an appearance from Masako Nozawa, Miyu Irino, and Mamoru Miyano. The reveal stood as a teaser for the upcoming YouTube stream scheduled for December 7, 2022, at 8 pm. It will be a celebratory stream to commemorate Super Hero and has been titled the "Red Ribbon Army Big Review Meeting."

Following the announcement, the community has high hopes for the stream. The movie was a success, and since then, the Super Hero theme has been hugely popular. The stream should reveal more about the Red Ribbon Army and near-future projects.

Current state of affairs

WebHubUpdate @WebHub69update "#DragonBallSuper"



The arc takes place before the events of SUPER HERO



#anime #manga will returns next month on December 20, 2022 with a new arc focusing on Teen Goten and Trunks.The arc takes place before the events of SUPER HERO #movie 💫"#DragonBallSuper" #manga will returns next month on December 20, 2022 with a new arc focusing on Teen Goten and Trunks.💫The arc takes place before the events of SUPER HERO #movie.#anime https://t.co/Frsh7O2gWo

Speaking of the Dragon Ball manga, the last chapter, i.e., chapter 87, aired in August 2022 and has been on hiatus since then. With the next chapter highly anticipated, chapter 88 has been announced to release on December 20, 2022.

However, it will deviate from the original storyline and serve as a prequel to the events of the Super Hero movie. Goten and Trunks, who have been away from the center stage for a while, will receive the spotlight. It will also include Gohan and Piccolo.

Anime Sauce @SauceAnimes



[VIA TWITTER: @ dbs20191/ @ DBSChronicles] According to recent rumors, a new weekly #DragonBall anime will be announced in December. This would be a completely NEW PROJECT and NOT a continuation of Dragon Ball Super.[VIA TWITTER: @ dbs20191/ @ DBSChronicles] According to recent rumors, a new weekly #DragonBall anime will be announced in December. This would be a completely NEW PROJECT and NOT a continuation of Dragon Ball Super.[VIA TWITTER: @ dbs20191/ @ DBSChronicles] https://t.co/SZHigoMzQR

As for the Dragon Ball anime, initial news hinted at a Super return with a new season in 2023. However, news on Twitter surprised fans with talk of a new anime set to release in December 2022. But this new anime has been confirmed to be something other than Super, i.e., not a continuation or adaptation of the manga.

At the moment, it is unknown what the anime will cover, and since it will be a completely new project, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and the Granolah the Survivor Saga will not be featured.

Speculation points to a spin-off series to address the questions Super left unanswered. For instance, Jiren's origins could be touched upon, or even Hit's or Planet Sadala could be shown.

Poll : 0 votes