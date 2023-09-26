Dragon Ball fan comes up with the best way to have a gender reveal yet (& the community loves it)

Dragon Ball fans can go to great lengths to show how much they love the series and a fan recently proved that by using a Shen Long tool to show his baby's gender. It could be argued that Dragon Ball is the first-ever major anime series to become a cultural icon and remains the most popular, with even people who don't watch anime knowing about the series.

The reveal of the baby's gender also served as an example of how much anime has grown over the years and how Dragon Ball is still extremely popular. This is especially important considering how the series spent more than a decade without news stories in the mid-2000s and how it's been five years without a new series since Dragon Ball Super's conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball fan makes amazing gender reveal for his baby

Reactions online can go in many different ways but this Dragon Ball fan definitely got the best side of that with this special gender reveal. The man used a Shen Long tool to showcase his baby's gender, which has gone viral online and has shown how supportive a lot of people in the anime community have been about it.

A fan using something focused on the series for a gender reveal could be viewed as over the top by some. However, to others, it goes to show the level of passion that this anime still has all over the world. For fans, it's crazy to think that author Akira Toriyama started this manga back in the mid-80s as a gag series, and it has become a cultural icon that people still enjoy and consume with a lot of passion.

It's also worth pointing out how Dragon Ball has become a major part of some cultures outside of Japan, which is probably the series' greatest achievement. In places such as Latin America, where it seems that this video stems from, the series is heralded as part of pop culture. Additionally, most people grow up having watched the show, with the Latin dub being especially regarded as very good.

The series at present

Despite not having a running anime since 2018, the series' present and future couldn't be more complex, especially considering recent events.

Akio Iyoku, one of the leading men of the Dragon Room in Shueisha and Akira Toriyama's right-hand man, quit his position in the publishing company. He also went on to form Capsule Corporation Tokyo and take over adaptation duties from Toei (or at least that's his goal). Thus, no one knows what is going to happen with the series.

Additionally, the lack of information about a sequel to Super has started to annoy the fandom and there were recent reports of a web anime due to come out in 2024. This new anime is going to focus on Goku, Kaio-shin, and a new cast of characters, with the former two being turned into kids and traveling across the universe, which seems to be inspired by the events of GT.

Final thoughts

Regardless of the current state of the series, there is no denying that it is one of the definitive and most important anime of all time and one of the most popular. Akira Toriyama's manga has had an everlasting influence on the medium and can be shown through something as simple as a fan with his baby's gender reveal.

