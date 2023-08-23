Dragon Ball has had a lot of different crazy abilities over the years, and Fusion is one of those fans love. The possibility of seeing their favorite characters merge into a new, more powerful one is very appealing, and Goku and Vegeta have had their fair share of moments to fuse, resulting in both Gogeta and Vegito.

A fan on Twitter went and asked people which was the worst version of all the fusions that these two characters had in Dragon Ball, which led to all sorts of perspectives and debates. While these four versions are all beloved by fans, many brought up some valid points about which one was the worst.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Debates on Twitter regarding which is the worst fusion Goku and Vegeta ever had on Dragon Ball

Every fusion that Vegeta and Goku have had in Dragon Ball has been a moment of hype for the fans, although there is no denying that some have been more impressive than others, storytelling-wise. This recent tweet has shown different opinions regarding these fusions, although Vegito Blue and Super Saiyan Four Gogeta have been the most criticized.

Super Saiyan Four Gogeta showed up in the final battle in Dragon Ball GT when Goku and Vegeta, both in Super Saiyan Four, did the fusion dance. While this version of Gogeta was the strongest character in the GT canon, he didn't get the job done because he was busy fooling around against Omega Shenron, which leaves him with no real feats in the series.

Vegito Blue showed up in Dragon Ball Super, arguably one of the most disappointing moments in the new series for the fans. He appeared during the Goku Black arc to face Merged Zamasu, and while Vegito showed his usual power and bravado, the fusion was cut short because of the absurd amount of energy they used.

Many fans were already not amused by the retcon of the Potara fusion not being permanent, but it was made even more annoying by not lasting the 30 minutes it was supposed to last. Vegito already had played with his food against Super Buu in Dragon Ball Z, but he did it on purpose back then to save his friends; this time, it was straight-up lousy writing.

The general appeal of Goku and Vegeta doing the fusion ritual

Goku and Vegeta have been the franchise's main characters and driving forces for quite some time now, and it shows in Super. They are the faces of the franchise, the ones getting most of the battles, and they often push the series' limits, which is why they get most of the power-ups.

So, it's not surprising to see that every time they fuse, it has a lot of hype. Vegito and Gogeta have always been two fan favorites because they combine both characters' defining traits while having their own personalities and abilities, becoming a treat to watch across the series.

Final thoughts

Fusion will always be an ability loved by fans because it has so many possibilities and leads to so many great moments. While fusions like Super Saiyan Four Gogeta or Vegito Blue have never entirely stuck the landing, their showing up in their respective series has always been a moment of hype for the fandom.

