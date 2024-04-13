Dragon Ball fans can't accept Gohan's actual desire and it's saddening

Dragon Ball's Son Gohan is a much-loved character. Firstborn of the Saiyan Son Goku and Chichi, the boy has shown to possess frightening potential when it comes to power. The biggest instance is the Cell Saga, where he was the one to beat Cell rather than protagonists Goku and Vegeta, and that too, spectacularly.

Again, Old Kai awakened him during the Majin Buu Saga and he wowed viewers with what he could do. Even in the Tournament of Power, despite being out of touch with training, he held his own substantially well.

However, since the beginning of the series, Gohan's actual desire has not been to fight and engage in battles. Rather, he has wanted to become a scholar and live a peaceful, happy life. This seems to be one fact Dragon Ball fans cannot come to terms with.

Dragon Ball's Son Gohan has a completely different inclination in life

Super Saiyan 2 Gohan (Teen) in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

When the character was first introduced, he was shown as a meek, shy, studious, and intellectual child who lacked a Saiyan's raw fighting spirit. However, in times of peril, he relied on his incredible half-breed Saiyan potential and emotional reserves to protect those he loved. As he grew, he chose to become a great scholar.

Many times, rather than train, he was seen among his books, putting in the hours to study. This was something his mother, Chichi, strongly advocated for him too. As mentioned, he only tapped into his hidden potential and emotional reserves when pushed to the brink.

The Frieza Saga, Cell Saga, Majin Buu Saga, and Universe Survival Saga all have one thing in common - Gohan's need to fight for the ones he cares for without proper training as he had been neglecting training. Rather, he was striving academically to pursue his dreams of becoming a scholar, which he does achieve, as seen in the Super Hero movie.

This is something that fans seem to be uncomfortable with. Watching Gohan in action has prompted fans to raise their voices in favour of the creators allowing him to train and fight when needed. That is to lean less towards academics and utilize his hidden potential to step into a completely different league.

Gohan isn't like Goku or Vegeta

Gohan (Ultimate) in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

While the statement makes sense, Gohan has a good reason for following the path he ultimately chose. To put it simply, Goku and Vegeta fight for the sake of fight, but Gohan fights as a protector. Again, as mentioned, being a Hybrid-Saiyan, he doesn't possess the raw battle-hunger and fighting spirit of a Saiyan.

When he steps on the battlefield, it is to protect the ones he cares for and in that regard, his abilities know no bounds. This is not to say that he doesn't like doing battle. Rather, his innate desire to clash fists is less than that of the protagonists.

True, being a Hybrid and having a higher EQ does gift him a potential different from Pure Saiyans. However, on multiple occasions, he has expressed his desire to stay away from violence when possible.

Untapped Potential

Gohan Beast in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Gohan has indeed tapped into his innate potential on multiple occasions. The most recent Gohan Beast transformation stands as his strongest so far. The ease with which he wiped out Cell Max in that form just goes to show the kind of power hidden within.

It is these instances that lead many to wonder - what if Gohan actually kept training? Point to be noted, not training in the manner Goku and Vegeta (24/7), but rather in the way normal people go for a jog or visit the gym.

Also, since the Z Fighter now has a great rapport with Beerus and Whis, a sparring session with them every and again could do heaps of good to the Son family member.

Even so, the most recent Dragon Ball Super chapter showcases a much-awaited battle between Gohan Beast and Ultra Instinct Goku. From the chapter, it is fair to say that Gohan's form is at least par with Goku's, if not better. Moreover, his Ki control and battle IQ seem to be on a similar level as his father's.

