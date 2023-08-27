Dragon Ball fans realize these two ex-antagonists have more in common than VAs

Dragon Ball series has had some of the most iconic antagonists in all anime. While many of them perished at the hands of Goku and his friends, some managed to stay alive and changed their ways to lead a happy life. Two such former antagonists are Vegeta and Piccolo, both of whom previously wanted to kill Goku but changed themselves after being defeated by him.

That being said, while that itself is a huge similarity between Piccolo and Vegeta, one must not forget that both characters are dubbed by the same voice actor in English, i.e., Christopher Sabbat. Surprisingly, the characters' life choices and voice actors aren't the only things that are similar between both of them.

Dragon Ball fans were left amused by Vegeta and Piccolo's uncanny facial expression

Fans love Vegeta and Piccolo, so when one fan noticed a new similarity between the two characters, the fan shared the same online. This left Dragon Ball fans amused as the number of similarities between the two characters were simply piling up.

In Dragon Ball Z, when Vegeta was heading inside the Hyperbolic Time Chamber alone during the Perfect Cell Saga, he smirked at the people who were planning to stay outside. Piccolo made a similar smiling face to Gohan in Dragon Ball Super. The resemblance was too uncanny as fans could not believe that the similarity was right in front of them.

Following that, fans stated that the two characters were bound to have similarities, given they were voiced by the same voice actor. This could also be true since Piccolo's moment took place decades after Vegeta's moment. Hence, Toei Animation might have been inspired by their previous work itself.

Meanwhile, other fans commented on the characters' smiles. Fans thought that Vegeta's smile looked funny as his expression resembled that of a rabbit's face. As for Piccolo's smile, fans still find it odd and funny as to why he looked at Gohan in such a way.

However, some fans came to Piccolo's defense. While both characters had similar expressions, their motivations were completely different. Vegeta simply wanted to become stronger than Goku and defeat Cell. His want to become stronger was to fuel his pride. Meanwhile, Piccolo had a much more humble motivation as he wanted to help his Universe win the Tournament of Power.

That being said, fans weren't done with the comparison pictures as they made fun of them. Given that Piccolo's smile looked odd to fans, fans joked as to how the reaction was childishly maniac-like. There is an ongoing meme on the internet where people find it much more fulfilling to do something wholesome with their partner than spending romantic time together. They assumed Piccolo's smile to be best suited for such situations.

As for Vegeta, several fans were annoyed that no one had edited Vegeta's face to look more like Piccolo's Namekian face. Many fans of the series wanted to see Vegeta don two antennas and a green skin color, which is similar to that of the Namekian. With the number of Dragon Ball fans worldwide, many still hope for someone to create such an atrocity.

Nevertheless, the fandom loves both characters and hope for Dragon Ball Super anime to return so that they can witness more such events. However, with no announcement in sight, fans may have to wait some time.

