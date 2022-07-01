Dragon Ball: Gohan Black finally becomes canon

It has been an amazing year for Dragon Ball fans all over the world, as the community seems to be getting more and more involved in the decisions made for the franchise.

For years, fans have been creating their own interesting and unique characters and transformations, something that those in charge of the franchise appear to be aware of.

The latest movie in the franchise presented a new form for Gohan, inspired by the beloved Gohan Blanco. Now, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced a new Gohan that seems to be modeled after another fan-made concept, Gohan Black. Let's expand on this latest win for the community in the following sections.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s point of view.

Gohan Black is another win for the Dragon Ball community

Who is Gohan Black?

Gohan Black has been one of the most popular fan-created concepts among Dragon Ball fans in recent years. After Goku Black made his debut in the franchise, the fanbase was fascinated with the idea of beloved characters turning into villains.

While it would be intriguing to see other characters turn to the dark side, fans agreed that the most impactful for that particular arc could be Gohan. In this version of the story, Zamasu never takes Goku’s body to achieve his goals, he uses Gohan’s instead.

We can finally see what is behind the cloak (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Super Dragon Ball Heroes)

This concept was an instant hit amongst the fandom, as it would be one of the most shocking revelations not only for Future Trunks, who saw Gohan as a mentor, but for Goku as well.

Gohan Black would also give the fans a chance to see a version of the character at full power. The original Gohan is not interested in fighting, so he rarely ever taps into his full strength. This Gohan, however, would need to utilize his maximum power to defeat the Z Warriors in his timeline.

Gohan Black makes a debut in official content

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is known for its exciting takes on our favorite characters, as it often utilizes concepts that no other series in the franchise will. Yesterday’s episode is a great example of the different ideas the series has provided fans.

In an alternate future timeline, Trunks and Bulma are not the ones that survive the Android attack, it is Gohan. This version of Goku’s son turn into a cold and cruel individual who wants to obtain the Dark Dragon Balls to revive his friends.

SLO @SLOplays So this "Gohan Black" seems to be from an alternate timeline where Trunks & Bulma die, but he is the sole survivor So this "Gohan Black" seems to be from an alternate timeline where Trunks & Bulma die, but he is the sole survivor https://t.co/0rLQKZrq3w

He is constantly putting himself down because of his weakness while trying to protect his friends, something he does not want to feel again. Even if he is unable to access any form of Godly Ki, he is still a powerful warrior who will be difficult to defeat.

Dragon Ball listens to its fans

SLO @SLOplays I can't believe we live in a timeline where Gohan Black & Gohan Blanco are official I can't believe we live in a timeline where Gohan Black & Gohan Blanco are official 💀😩 https://t.co/Dcu3RyhdjX

Like we said earlier, this is the second time this year that a character appearing in the official content of the franchise is assumingly inspired by a fan-made concept. The first was Gohan Beast, his new and most powerful transformation as of yet, who was most likely inspired by Gohan Blanco.

This new Future Gohan may not have an affiliation with Zamasu, but he does look similar to the idea fans had for a villainous Gohan. This just goes to show that the people in charge of the franchise know what would most likely make fans happy.

Gaia Bentos @bento_bongos @whoisopti @JimmyBungo



Only a matter of time before we get El Hermano. We did this to ourselves! @SLOplays Since Gohan Blanco is real, Super Dragon Ball Heroes decides to go the extra mile and add Future Gohan Black. This is likely due to how evil our Gohan's latest form looks.Only a matter of time before we get El Hermano. We did this to ourselves! @whoisopti @JimmyBungo @SLOplays Since Gohan Blanco is real, Super Dragon Ball Heroes decides to go the extra mile and add Future Gohan Black. This is likely due to how evil our Gohan's latest form looks.Only a matter of time before we get El Hermano. We did this to ourselves!

Dragon Ball’s community is one of the biggest and most active ones in the world, so it makes sense to constantly make their own content. This is why it is impressive to witness the impact of the characters and ideas fans create with so much love for their favorite anime, which later comes to life in official materials.

