Nintendo shuts down fan-made Pokemon FPS shooter

Nintendo has caught wind of the fan-made Pokemon X FPS that was recently developed, and they weren’t too happy about it.

Nintendo has always had an icy relationship with fan-made games of their franchises. Metroid fans may remember how the game company reacted to AM2R, a fan-created remake of Metroid II: Return of Samus. There are many other instances of fan-made content that Nintendo has condemned, and it looks like this first person shooter is receiving similar treatment.

Fan develops first person shooter where the enemies are Pokemon

Nintendo is currently attempting to wipe videos online showcasing Pokemon X FPS, a fan-made project which uses characters of the world famous franchise in a shooter game. Specifically, Nintendo is trying to get videos of the game off of YouTube and Twitter.

The FPS was developed by Dragon_GameDev, who spent a full month working on the project. This developer was attempting a challenge where they would make one game each month, and this project was going to be the first in the series.

The game involves roaming open fields and shooting down the well-known pocket monsters in the wild who will charge and attack the player. It looks like only the Kanto Pokedex was found in the game.

In brief footage shown of the game, it appears as though legendary birds Zapdos and Articuno were bosses of some sort. Mewtwo was also presumably the final boss, similar to the Generation I games.

While they are never happy to find fan-made content with their franchises online, Nintendo may have gone after this FPS specifically due to the content of the game. Pokemon is, after all, a game meant for kids. Video game publishers might not want fans to see these characters being shot at, especially right before a new title gets released.

Edited by Siddharth Satish