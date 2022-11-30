Dragon Ball hypes fans for major announcement only to immeasurably disappoint everyone

A couple of days ago, the Dragon Ball Twitter account posted a teaser that featured the logo of the Red Ribbon Army and spoke of its revival. Fans were hyped for a big reveal. However, they were left disappointed when the series' social media account followed up with a short clip at the time mentioned in the post.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles

The revival of the Red Ribbon Army is near!"



Details tomorrow at 10am (JST). Comment your guesses until then "The Red Ribbon Army, restarts...The revival of the Red Ribbon Army is near!"Details tomorrow at 10am (JST). Comment your guesses until then "The Red Ribbon Army, restarts...The revival of the Red Ribbon Army is near!"Details tomorrow at 10am (JST). Comment your guesses until then 👀 https://t.co/AU40TGAtSX

What dropped at the time mentioned in the post was another teaser, which held no significant information that lived up to the hype of the original post. The post was a 32-second short clip announcing an upcoming special program that will premiere on YouTube on Wednesday, December 7, at 8 pm.

Dragon Ball's "major announcement" leads to another teaser, sorely disappoints fans

Why such disappointment?

As mentioned above, after teasing fans about the revival of the Red Ribbon Army, the Dragon Ball Twitter account posted another teaser, which spoke of an upcoming YouTube program to commemorate Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The clip featured various voice actors discussing something while being surrounded by what can be assumed to be new merchandise.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



This is the announcement they teased few hours ago

Dragon Ball Super SUPER HERO Package Release Commemorate Special Program "Red Ribbon Army Big Review Meeting" will premiere on YouTube from 8pm on December 7!This is the announcement they teased few hours ago Dragon Ball Super SUPER HERO Package Release Commemorate Special Program "Red Ribbon Army Big Review Meeting" will premiere on YouTube from 8pm on December 7!This is the announcement they teased few hours ago 💀https://t.co/s4axh4VaHi

The short teaser included a few famous voice actors, such as Toshio Furukawa, Kensuke Ohta, Hiroshi Kamiya, and Ryota Takeuchi, standing in front of life-sized figurines of Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan from the movie.

The teaser also featured appearances from Masako Nozawa, Miyu Irino, and Mamoru Miyano. All in all, it stood as a trailer for the upcoming YouTube stream scheduled for December 7, 2022.

Fans upset after big reveal falls short

In simple terms, the original post was a teaser for another teaser. The Dragon Ball community was expecting something big from the series, with a huge amount of speculation surrounding what was coming. However, they were left sorely disappointed to find a short clip that didn't reveal much.

Internet Humans Behaviour Analyst @Civil_Unit0 @DBSChronicles It's like someone tells you that tomorrow you will get a gift from that person, then it turns out to be something you don't even want but the shipping time is delayed so you have to wait @DBSChronicles It's like someone tells you that tomorrow you will get a gift from that person, then it turns out to be something you don't even want but the shipping time is delayed so you have to wait 💀💀💀

HEEL Scholar @SaiyanScholarGT Dragon Ball.



The only Franchise that intends to tease cryptic messages that leads to nothing spectacular except more crumb trails leading to the next cryptic message.



And the years go by. Dragon Ball.The only Franchise that intends to tease cryptic messages that leads to nothing spectacular except more crumb trails leading to the next cryptic message.And the years go by.

Cloaks @InsiderPoke @DBSChronicles Yea that's messed up to hype up literally nothing @DBSChronicles Yea that's messed up to hype up literally nothing

... @Millencolin735 @DBSChronicles So the announcement was to announce more announcements. I hate everything. @DBSChronicles So the announcement was to announce more announcements. I hate everything.

Final Thoughts

Following the initial hype, the latest reveal has been quite a letdown, evident from the community's reaction. Something big was being anticipated with respect to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The movie had a few loopholes, and fans expected this announcement to cover them.

🟣 ScoobyDrue @scoobydrue @DBSChronicles The movie had a small time skip from Dr Hedo leaving prison up to the creation of the Gamma’s… what if this new series fills in that gap focused on his story? @DBSChronicles The movie had a small time skip from Dr Hedo leaving prison up to the creation of the Gamma’s… what if this new series fills in that gap focused on his story? https://t.co/iGMwuLK6dU

A user on Twitter pointed out that there was a time skip from Dr Hedo leaving prison up to the creation of Gamma 1 and 2. Thus, they believed that this might be the scientist's story.

Others believed this could be the beginning of a new story focusing on the Red Ribbon Army. With the logo in the post, it could be something that spoke of the group's revival and Dr. Hedo's inclusion before the events of the movie.

Some other fans were hoping it could have something to do with Android 21. Rumored to be a human before being converted to an Android by Dr Gero, she made her debut in Dragon Ball Fighter Z before being added to several games. Fans felt it could be the perfect moment to introduce her to the series.

However, everything fell through when yet another teaser was released. Thus went the community spiraling down into disappointment. Anyhow, it won't be all that abysmal. Hopefully, the special YouTube program will touch upon the upcoming anime and reveals some information on the season of Super.

