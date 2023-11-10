Dragon Ball illustration of Goku sells for a whopping $100,000 in legendary auction

While everyone knows that Dragon Ball is the rightful king of anime, its art hasn't always been valued by other fandoms. Meanwhile, Kentaro Miura's Berserk has been hailed as the undisputed king of manga art. However, a recent auction, where artworks from both mangakas were up for grabs, questioned these notions.

While both series are iconic, the Dragon Ball drawing was sold at more than double the price of the Berserk drawing. As fans would know, the Berserk mangaka has already passed away. This means that the number of original drawings from Miura is few and quite difficult to acquire. Nevertheless, the drawing by Akira Toriyama managed to get sold for more.

Dragon Ball: Toriyama's art surpasses Berserk in a shocking auction

Per the auction details, the Berserk artwork was a pencil drawing of the series protagonist Guts, illustrated and autographed by the late Mangaka Kentaro Miura. Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball artwork was that of Kid Goku, drawn and autographed by Mangaka Akira Toriyama.

Considering that Kentaro Miura had died, one would be led to believe that his artwork must have cost more than that of Akira Toriyama's. However, the winning bid for the Guts artwork was $43,000. Meanwhile, the autographed Goku artwork was sold for $100,000, which was more than double the price of the other artwork.

The truth is that even though Kentaro Miura is a world-renowned Managaka with amazing art skills, Akira Toriyama's series has more exposure. With that, the Mangaka became responsible for creating the most popular and influential animanga in history.

The series not only became popular but also influenced other future Shonen manga artists. The same artists can be seen taking part in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery to commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

In addition, Akira Toriyama was also commissioned to create the character designs for the Dragon Quest video game, which turned out to be one of the most influential games of all time. That is why, despite the sentiments surrounding the late Kentaro Miura, the Kid Goku art got sold for a higher price.

How fans reacted to the auction prices

Fans themselves were surprised at how the Berserk artwork sold for less. While they knew why the Goku artwork was sold for so much, they believed that Kentaro Miura's death should have impacted his artwork's price even more.

Meanwhile, some fans did not feel it was right for people to value someone's artwork through monetary means.

At the same time, some fans took this opportunity to hype up Akira Toriyama. They believed Berserk to be the greatest dark fantasy seinen series of all time; however, Dragon Ball was quite possibly the most famous animanga in history. This is hugely due to the exposure the series received through Shueisha and Toei Animation's anime adaptation.

In the meantime, some other fans argued that there was no need to make fun of one artwork to praise the other. Both artworks were quite good and had their own reasons behind their pricing. While it is true that the Goku artwork was priced higher than Guts, it did not necessarily prove that Dragon Ball was better than Berserk.

